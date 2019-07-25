Foundation Gives Scholarship, Educational Materials To Students

A non-governmental organization, The Juli Education Foundation (TJEF) yesterday gave books, school bags, uniforms and other educational materials to students of Government Secondary School, Koroduma, One Man Village, Nasarawa state.

The foundation awarded scholarship to 24 students in various categories as part of activities to celebrate the one year anniversary of the foundation.

Speaking during the occasion, the chief executive officer, TJEF, Joy Ogiator said the foundation gave out the scholarships to the students as part of efforts to complement government efforts in the education sector.

According to her, “My foundation today gave out 24 scholarships to the students, 12 was given to the secondary school students and 12 to primary school. We also donated other educational materials to the students to complement government efforts and ensure that the children of the poor access quality education.”

She decried that the standard of education in government schools is fallen, calling for concerted efforts to change the narratives.

Joy said all hands must be on deck to improve the standard of education in the country.

She also said that the foundation has also provided education assistant to other states of the federation.

“When government say they are providing free education, everyone will think it is free education, sadly the government schools most times will allocate a land and proper management of the school, look at Koroduma Secondary School, for instance, it is not fenced, and that was how I lost my student to hoodlums, he was killed in the school premises.

“Government school should be of global standard, how can you build a school without a library and science laboratory.”

She urged the students to shun all forms of ill social vices like cultism and bad gang.

“I will also urge all students here to report any form of abuse to their parents, teachers or caregivers for adequate and prompt action.

“You can also reach me via my Facebook page,” she added.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed delight, saying the kind gesture extended to them by the foundation was a major inspiration they needed to fulfill their dreams and potentials.

Richard Nnolim, a Senior Secondary 2 student of the school said: “I am happy that I made it to the final round of the competition. The scholarship given to me will make me to be more serious with my academics. My parents will also be very proud of me and I pray that God will continue to strengthen the foundation.”

Also, Angela Emmanuel said: “when I taught all hope was lost she gave me hope. When my parents could not pay my Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination fee, she paid but, I failed English in WAEC and she did not scold me but paid for my registration again and I am expecting my results. She also enrolled me for computer training and I am now computer literate.

A former Headboy Pembem Benjamin said the foundation has clean the tears of many children and paid his JAMB and WAEC fee.