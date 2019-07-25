FRSC Prosecutes 62 Traffic Offenders In Kwara

The Kwara Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said 62 traffic offenders were arrested and prosecuted in Ilorin on Thursday.

The Kwara Sector Commander, Mr. Uchechukwu Wihioka, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Thursday that their offences included expired vehicle particulars and driver’s licence as well as non usage of seat belts.

“A total number of 62 persons were arrested and prosecuted, 48 persons were convicted of various offences, eight persons were discharged while six cars were impounded by the FRSC mobile court,” he said.

According to Wihioka, the mobile court is a statutory agency of the FRSC to checkmate the excesses of drivers on the road.

“There are a lot of road users who violate traffic rules and regulations, they drive with impunity.

“One of the ways we can stem impunity on our roads is through the mobile courts.

“A lot of them drive recklessly on our highways, especially here in Ilorin the state capital, and we want an end to traffic rules violations.

“It is sad to see a driver driving without a seat belt and a drivers driver’s license for years; this practice is sickening and insecure for our roads.

“We have seen colossal losses of lives and properties as a result of wrong parking and abandoning of broken down vehicles on our roads,” he said.

Wihioka said that the responsibility of the mobile court was to primarily to bring justice closer to the people.

“Once you are booked, you face the magistrate and within 10 to 15 minutes, you are done and can go and continue your business for the day.

” So the importance of the mobile court cannot be over emphasised.

“This is a joint effort between the the state government, the Kwara Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS), the FRSC and all security agencies in the state.

“The mobile court will continue to be because we have so many offenders such as those without number plates and those without the appropriate vehicle papers.

” But there is need for all stakeholders to work out a modality for operation,”he said.

The Sector Commander said that the mobile court would allow help in revenue generation in the state as all offenders pay directly to the state account through KWIRS.

“So during this exercise, if anyone is convicted by the presiding magistrate and there is need to pay fine, it is paid to the state revenue service not to the FRSC or Federal Government, ” he said. (NAN).