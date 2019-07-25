Frustration Pushing More Young Nigerians Into Drugs – Expert

Malam Lawal Muduru, founder of Nigga Rehabilitation and Skills Acquisition Training Centre Kaduna, has called on government to address the rising level of unemployment that is pushing youths into drugs and criminal activities.

Muduru said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kaduna that more youths are being frustrated by their conditions with most finding false solace in drugs.

According to him, the rate of drug abuse and addiction has become very high among the populace including under aged children of 10-15 years.

“The situation is very alarming and worrisome. Government, families and individuals must do something urgently to tackle this generational problem.

“We must provide jobs, skills and capital to the mass of unemployed youths in our communities to keep them away from drugs and criminality and shield the younger ones from the bad habits.

“We must also expose drug dealers in our midst and strengthen punishment for drug trafficking.”

Muduru said the centre was established in 2006 for the rehabilitation of drug victims and providing them with skills to be self reliant.

He said that so far, more than 2,000 drug victims were rehabilitated in the centre since its establishment.

“At the centre, we teach these youths different skills so that after their rehabilitation, they can fit in better into the society.

“The trainings are in different skills such as on computer, carpentry, shoe making, tailoring, barbing, fabrication, weaving, soap making among others,” he said.

Muduru advised government to create such centres in all the 774 local government areas in the country to empower the youths with reliable skills they could earn a living for life.

He challenged security agencies to live up to their responsibilities in tracking, arresting and prosecution of drug traffickers so as to keep the society safe.