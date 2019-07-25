Lawmaker Laments Rate Of Robberies, Kidnapping On Benin-Ore Highway

Member of the House of Representatives (APC-Edo), Hon Dennis Idahosa, has decried the rate at which lives were been lost as a result of incidents of robberies and kidnapping at Okada axis of the Benin-Ore- Shagamu highway.

The Ovia Federal Representative, who stated this while fielding questions from newsmen in Benin, said he was worried with the alarming rate of banditry on the highway which linked the Southern and Northern parts of the country.

He said it was as a result that he moved a motion on the floor of the Green Chamber, to draw the attention of the Federal Government and its security agencies, to the plight of travelers who traverse that corridor of the road on a daily basis.

While acknowledging the effort of the Federal Government to address he security challenges across the country, he said urgent measures need to be put in place to arrest the worrisome situation at Benin-Ore-Shagamu highway.

According to him, “I am worried with the fact that lives are been lost on a daily basis owing to the high rate of banditry at Okada axis of the highway, I am also worried with the fact that people means of livelihood is been threatened.

“It will interest you to know that millions of Nigerians that transverse that road are involved in Commerce and with the present security situation on the road, the fear of travelling to do business is there.

“I am not saying it is the only road in the country that have issues of insecurity, but I am happy that my colleagues knows the importance of the road and have supported me with the motion on the need to increase security presence on that particular highway.

“I basically moved the motion because, Okada, the particular spot where most of the banditry takes place falls within my constituency. As it beholds on me to work towards to protection of lives of the people of my constituent, so does it beholds on me on that of every single Nigerians.

“It is not only members of my constituent that make use of the road, but all Nigerians. So, we must do all within our legitimate power to arrest the insecurity on that highway.”

Idahosa said that in the motion, he called on the Federal Government to devise measures that would ensure the safety of lives of travelers along the road and others.

He further said he called on the Inspector General of Police to increase police presence on the highway to forestall incidents of kidnapping and robberies.

“I also called on the Committee of Police Affairs (when constituted), to ensure compliance,” he stated.