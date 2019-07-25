Lessons From Fatoyinbo-Busola Rape Saga

For weeks now the rape controversy between Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and Mrs. Busola Dakolo has dominated public discourse both on air and the social media. It is also the topic in most homes. The incident has also attracted the attention of the presidency, with the wife of the president, Aisha Buhari, speaking out. The police, on the other hand, have waded into it.

All these actions or steps have shown that the matter may not be swept under the carpet. I was among those, who felt that Busola acted very late and must be up to something funny. I saw her husband, Dakolo, as an unserious person for allowing his wife’s ugly past to a public issue. I had concluded that if Pastor Fatoyinbo was a pauper, the couple would never have cried out.

I, therefore, concluded that they were gold diggers. In the fury that I found myself, I decided to write in defence of Pastor Fatoyinbo and to tell the Dakolos to remain quiet forever.

While in search of the title of my topic, many things ran through my mind. The first caption that came was: If Fatoyinbo were a pauper. It did not click. I came up with a positive catch line: Pastor Fatoyinbo will rise again. This also did not work. This was unlike me because getting a caption or headline while editing has never a big task for me.

Everything I did to tilt this write up in favour of Pastor Fatoyinbo neither excited me nor gave me peace and satisfaction. I revisited all the stories that have been told by Busola, her husband,and the commentaries of concerned Nigerians. I watched the video of Busola’s narration of how Pastor Fatoyinbo came into her life then a teenager and a young secondary school leaver. Still I found no reason to condemn any of the parties and play God.

After all the emotions and sentiments that piled up and ran round my entire being, it was still difficult for me to apportion blame on the actors. I watched Busola recalled everything that transpired and why she spoke out now. Now, I see Timi Dakolo as a good husband for standing with his wife as the storm rages and praised Fatoyinbo for stepping down from his office.

I would have joined those calling on him to speak out because his continued silence is no longer golden. That too is needless. Let the police do their work.

I no longer call the Dakolos gold diggers not because anything has changed but to detach myself from my earlier judgemental position. The police can still unravel the truth.

Whether I was carried away by emotions or pity, I cannot tell, what is vividly clear to and which I am still thinking over is that I broke down as I watched Busola narrating how Fatoyinbo came her way. Whether the act occurred or not is no longer my interest.

What is important from revelations is whether lessons have been learnt by parents, in particular from the entire saga.From Busola’s account, I saw a yawning gap in father-daughter relationship and the need for parents to get closer to their children. According to Busola, her father, because of work, was never there for her.

In any family, there is a role for the father and there is a responsibility for the mother. No matter how loving a mother is to her children, she can never take the place of the father. Bukola’s mother, from her tales, was available, but the fatherly touch was missing. With caring, loving, and encouraging words, Fatoyinbo wormed his way into her heart. The solace and comforting words her father was not there to give, her pastor provided.

Every day, the gaps between parents and children keep widening. The pursuit of money, fame and power, is now the priority of parents. Children are left in the hands of domestic staff and relations who abuse and molest them. The situation is so bad that in some cases, children address their mothers and fathers as aunties and uncles while they relish in the hands of the housemaids because they are the very people they know.

After the domestic staff, whatever would have been the responsibilities of parents are pushed to the school. Here teachers are expected to make up for the failure of parents on the homefront. When this is not happening, the teachers bear the brunt. They are accused of ineptitude and incompetence. Sadly, for the teachers, they never get a fair deal from their money-crazy and materialistic proprietors and proprietress who threaten that they would rather lose the teachers than the children because of their parents’ fat pay cheques. The consequence is that discipline is dead in our schools.

The reason why we have a failed society or failed nation today is because there are failed parents everywhere. The possibility of a failed home producing a successful child, especially in character, is indeed slim. And character is everything.

To save children from falling into wrong hands, parents must return to the basics – character development through adequate attention for children. What you give a child is temporary, but what you put into him or her, is eternal.

Yes, money is good, but it is not everything. The Bible never says money is everything; it simply says money answers all things. The Holy Bible also cautioned against the love of money because of its dangers. It places wisdom and understanding above money – the virtues upon which godly character is built and developed.

To the social media activists and others who have demonstrated against the fate of Busola, I bear no grudge. This zest campaign against societal ills must be sustained and extended to the anti-corruption fight of the Muhammadu Buhari administration. If we refuse to celebrate politicians and public officials who loot the treasury and protest vehemently against them, the menace could be checked. If Nigerians start booing corrupt officials at public functions, the anti-corruption agencies would have less work to do. If we don’t invite them to public functions because they have stolen money to donate, they would become irrelevant and unpopular.

If we don’t attend their political campaign rallies and their children’s marriages because they would offer us crumbs, if we refuse to attend their schools, house warming and patronise their businesses built with looted funds, their fame will diminish. If we don’t give them special treatment and seats in our places of worship, the corrupt will think twice.

If we ostracise them and make life miserable for them through loneliness, over time, our leaders will change their attitude. This was the treatment our forefathers gave the unclean among them that made their society better.

To Busola, may God heal your wounds and give you all-round rest, if indeed you were wounded. To Fatoyinbo, I cast no stone but admonition to learn from our fathers in the faith. Any pastor who surrounds himself with the ministry of many women always fall into controversies.