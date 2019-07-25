CRIME
Man, 29, Docked For Allegedly Stealing Musical Instruments From Church
The police on Thursday arraigned a 29-year-old man, Oluwafemi Adeniran, in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, for allegedly stealing musical instruments worth N1 million from a Church.
Adeniran is charged with theft.
The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Akpan Ikem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 21, at about 11. 50 a.m. at the Salvation Baptist Church, Age-Mowo, Badagry.
Ikem alleged that the defendant stole one Yamaha PSR 540 keyboard, valued at N160,000, one mixer, valued at N85,000, one ”VI channel mixer”, valued at N60,000, property of Rev. Ajayi Ayodele.
He told the court that the defendant also stole two amplifiers, valued at N770, 000, belonging to Rev. Emmanuel Oyedokun.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 305 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.
After the charges were read to him, he pleaded not guilty.
The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaya, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Aug. 28.
