A woman in mourning will not leave the residence of her late husband for anything including going to Umrah and Hajj. If a man dies, his wife is not allowed to go for Umrah or Hajj during the ‘iddah period because it is part of the time of mourning. She is not to spend the night outside the house for the entire period of ‘iddah. She may go out for necessities during rush hours of morning and evening but certainly not at night. She will not make herself accessible to suitors. That is the meaning of mourning.

On whom is mourning obligatory? Mourning is obligatory on every widow that is young, old, bondwoman, Muslim or Ahlul Kitaab. There is an opinion regarding Ahlul Kitaab woman which says that ‘iddah is compulsory on her, and not mourning. But many scholars see mourning as obligatory on Ahlul Kitaab in order to guard the honour of her Muslim husband.

Also, mourning is obligatory on a woman divorced reversibly, a revocable divorce, who, during her observance of ‘iddah for divorce, her husband dies. We said earlier that such a woman will commence another ‘iddah for the dead husband as she has a share in the division of his heritage. But a woman divorced irrevocably will not mourn the dead husband. As a precaution, the scholars are of the opinion that women in all cases of revocable and irrevocable divorce to avoid adornment and to mourn like other women whose cases are different from theirs.

Housing is another issue that should be considered. If the woman must observe ‘iddah in the residence of her late, what about the cost of housing; who bears that responsibility?

The law is that pregnant women, whether married or divorced, are entitled to sustenance.

And if they carry (life in their wombs), then spend (your substance) on them until they deliver their burden:…(at-Talaaq, 6)

Where will a pregnant woman who loses her husband reside? The man has a house and he dies, will the wife stay in the house for the waiting period? In the husband’s house; but now other heirs want to sell the property since it is part of the husband’s heritage. Will the wife be expelled from the house?

A pregnant widow loses both her husband, her right to housing as well as her right to sustenance since she also has a share in the division of the husband’s heritage. Some scholars said the cost of her housing and sustenance should be taken from the entire inheritance before the division, in such a way that the responsibility is shared by all heirs. The first position which affirms that a pregnant widow has no right to sustenance and housing outweighs this one. Because the pregnant widow will not be the only one under the care of the late husband. He may have parents, other wives and their children who also lose their right to housing and sustenance by the death of the widow’s husband. Every one of them will have their share of the inheritance to take care of such needs.

For a divorced woman, revocable divorce, whose husband dies when she is observing her ‘iddah of divorce, is entitled to a share in the husband’s heritage. But if the divorce is an irrevocable one, she has no inheritance. She is only entitled to sustenance from the entire wealth that the deceased leaves behind since she is pregnant.

“..whereupon, when they have reached the end of their waiting-term, there shall be no sin in whatever they may do with their persons in a lawful manner.”

This term varies as we have seen – four months and ten days if she is not pregnant, and for pregnant women when they deliver. So, if they finish, reach the term of the ‘iddah, “there shall be no sin in whatever they may do with their persons in a lawful manner.” That is when they end the ‘iddah and become accessible to suitors and get married, their fathers, guardians, uncles or brothers have no sin in this provided it is done in a lawful manner.

And Allah is aware of all that you do.

OFFER OF BETROTHAL

It is clear from the last verse that with the end of the ‘iddah either by finishing the term of four months and ten days or by delivery, the woman is free to do with her person as she pleases, like beautifying herself which was forbidden during the ‘iddah period, like attending to suitors, and may even remarry if she so desires. But now Allah addresses the menfolk to abstain from harassing women observing ‘iddah of their deceased husbands even where they are infatuated with them. Allah knows the weakness in His creatures when it comes to women, so He allows us to drop a hint of an offer of betrothal to women observing ‘iddah as we see in the next verse:

But you will incur no sin if you give a hint of [an intended] marriage-offer to [any of] these women, or if you conceive such an intention without making it obvious: [for] God knows that you intend to ask them in marriage. Do not, however, plight your troth with them in secret, but speak only in a decent manner; and do not proceed with tying the marriage-knot ere the ordained [term of waiting] has come to its end. And know that God knows what is in your minds, and therefore remain conscious of Him; and know, too, that God is much-forgiving, forbearing. (al-Baqarah, 2:235)

Giving a hint of an intended marriage-offer is stating your intent in an indirect sort of way where your purpose is distinct from its opposite – you have not said it, but you have actually said it. That hint could be given to her guardian or even to her directly to depict your interest in her. You could say for example: “I’ve been trying Allah for quite some time to grant me a righteous wife.” A righteous wife could be anybody, but it could be his addressee also. This is different from saying: “I want to marry you.”

“or if you conceive such an intention without making it obvious:” Or you conceal such desire of marriage in your mind without letting her know, there is no sin in you.

“[for] God knows that you intend to ask them in marriage. Do not, however, plight your troth with them in secret, but speak only in a decent manner;”

Avoid extramarital affair or any uncalled-for modes of behaviour not fitting a Muslim in your desire to marry widows who are observing their ‘iddah, “but speak only in a decent manner”.

“..and do not proceed with tying the marriage-knot ere the ordained [term of waiting] has come to its end…”

Do not contract the marriage, consummate it before the end of the ‘iddah period.

And know that God knows what is in your minds, and therefore remain conscious of Him; and know, too, that God is much-forgiving, forbearing.

MORE EXAMPLES

That is a quick rundown on the meaning of the verse. Let us give some examples regarding some of the injunctions in it.

A man goes to a woman during her ‘iddah. We should keep in mind the fact that we have been talking about women observing ‘iddah of their deceased husbands. Does this cover a divorced woman? For a woman in ‘iddah of a revocable divorce, it is haraam for anyone to drop any hint of a desire to marry her. Such a woman is still under the husband’s purview who may decide to take her back if he pleases. For one is not allowed to express any interest in a woman so divorced. But for a woman divorced irrevocably, there is a difference of opinion among the scholars, where some of them allow the dropping of a hint to indirectly show interest in marrying her, while other scholars do not. Of the verse prohibits the expression of direct invitation to marriage to women in all conditions that we are talking about. The position of scholars who permit dropping the indirect hint to a woman in ‘iddah of an irrevocable divorce is weightier than that of those who do not allow it.

As for a man who goes to a woman in ‘iddah and both of them secretly agree to marry at the end of the period, and actually get married as planned, a position among the scholars, which is the best, see both of them as sinners but the marriage stands. Other scholars view the union as illegitimate and the woman is not lawful unto the man.

A man goes to a woman in ‘iddah and contracts marriage but does not consummate the marriage until after the end of her ‘iddah; the contract is void. The marriage should be set asunder. The scholars said he will wait for her ‘iddah to end after his union with her is dissolved, and be among the suitors. Some of them said even that is not acceptable. The woman is forbidden to him for life until both leave this world they will never be husband and wife again.