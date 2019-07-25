NGO Wants Declaration Of National Emergency On Poverty

The Global Education Drive (GED), a NGO, has urged the government at all levels to ensure the survival of the future generation of Nigerians by eradicating poverty.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 80 million Nigerians are living below poverty, according to the UN Human Development Index of 2018, with Nigeria having the highest poverty rate in the world.

The Chief Executive Officer of GED, Dr Amaka Chike, made the call while speaking with NAN in Enugu on Thursday.

Chike said that 48 per cent of Nigerians were currently living below poverty line earning less than two dollars (about N600) per day.

He stressed the need for the federal and state governments to deliberately lift the citizens out of poverty.

“The alarming rate of having 48 per cent, which is about 80 million of Nigerians, living below poverty line should be tackled with all the dispatch and seriousness it deserves.

“India, once the country with highest poverty rate, got a master-plan in the past 20 years and her people in their millions have been up-lifted out of poverty line.

“Nigeria’s narrative of poverty affects every other black nation on the face of the earth.

“So, the government must take the lead by providing practical programmes and policies to tackle poverty, which would be keyed in by all Nigerians for it to work,’’ she said.

The GED boss noted that the future of the country depended on the way the nation’s plan to end to poverty for the next generation.

“Our next generation is on the brink of extinction, if we do not tackle poverty headlong now through concerted and collective efforts of all,’’ she said.

Chike said that Nigeria must look inward to eradicate poverty, adding that the era of global funding to tackle issues was gradually dwindling due largely to the fact that countries now pursue protectionism policies.

“This must be tackled by practical and result-oriented education, especially making sure gifted students from indigent families are supported to go to higher institutions of learning.

“We must take our skill acquisition process to the next level by learning more and getting our artisans trade certification both locally and internationally,’’ she said.