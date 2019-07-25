NEWS
Nigeria, America Firms In Partnership Over 5G Network In Nigeria
An indigenous company, Digtown Limited on Wednesday said it had concluded arrangement with Commscope, an American Telecommunications Technology Giant, to float 5G Network in Nigeria.
The Chairman, Digtown Limited, Mr Olu Pessu, made this known in a statement in Warri.
Pessu, who is also the Vice-Chairman, Samos International, said that with the partnership arrangements, Nigeria would be the first country in Africa to utilise the 5G network technologies.
According to him, Africa lagged behind in the first, second and third industrial revolution globally.
He said that with the fourth revolution, 5G technologies would play great role in the Internet of Things (IoT) and impact on the lives of people.
“When we tie-up the partnership with Commscope, Nigerian market will be one of the first in Africa to use the 5G Technologies.
“The desire of Digtown Limited to go into partnership with Commscope is to make Africa be in the fore-front to meet up with the rest of the world in the emerging global technologies,” he said.
Pessu said that the United States of America might be the first to roll out the 5G Network by the year 2020.
He urged Nigeria and the rest of Africa countries to embrace the modern technologies to galvanise development.
“Digtown Limited is already in discussion with some African telecommunications companies to achieve the desired goal of introducing the 5G internet technologies in the continent.
MOST READ
PMB Receives Liberia’s Highest National Honour
Ned Nwoko, Ateke Tom, Others For Peace Achievers Awards
Syria War: ‘World Shrugs’ As 103 Civilians Killed In 10 Days
I Didn’t Turn-down Ministerial Appointment – Ogbeh
Police Arrest 5 Suspects Over Ikere Killing
Princewill To PMB: Return Former Ministers To Previous Ministries
UK Flights Back To Normal After Air Traffic Control Problems
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Gbajabiamila Unveils 109 Committees As House Goes On Recess
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
FAAC Shares N762.597bn For June To 3 Tiers Of Govt
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Biggest Givers: Nigeria’s Leading Philanthropists
- COLUMNS14 hours ago
Understanding The Islamic Movement
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Ministerial Screening: Controversy Trails Senate ‘Bow And Go’ Privilege
- EDITORIAL15 hours ago
Still On The Shiites’ Protest
- NEWS15 hours ago
NAF Rewards Airman Who Returned €37,000 With Double Promotion
- NEWS12 hours ago
Ministerial Screening: APC, Peterside Laud Senate For Clearing Amaechi