Nigeria At A Point Where Healing Is Needed – DG, PGF

The Director General, Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman has stated that the nation is at a point where a true process of national healing is needed.

This, he stressed cannot be achieved if leaders are busy fighting themselves and cannot make personal sacrifices the way they did at the merger period.

Lukman, while introducing his book “Power of Possibility And Politics of Change in Nigeria” to the media in Abuja, further declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party, has so far been building on past grievances which if not settled early, will be counterproductive ahead of 2023.

He however posited that the National Working Committee (NWC) should be at the forefront of championing the reconciliation process with the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, at the driver’s seat.

“Our leaders need to commit themselves just like when they were confronted with the merger, commit themselves to make sacrifices because what the merger did was to make our leaders to sacrifice positions, sacrifice whatever they had for the bigger thing that is now called the APC.

“But the reality is that the sense of conflict, if I can use the contemporary language, may be the last election: I want to contest, but I am denied the opportunity. Will I accept or we look forward and identify what are the lessons and begin to build on that.

“It is important, because Nigeria is in the hands of our leaders, there is no way our people can be inspired to talk of unity and reconciling the nation if at the level of the leaders who are ruling the country are busy fighting each other. And that I think we need to understand the future of this country and our party depend on the capacity of our leaders to reconcile themselves and that is the spirit of this book.”