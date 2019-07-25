Oyo APC Reformers Lauds Dare’s Nomination As Minister

A group, Oyo All Progressives Congress (APC) Reformers, has lauded the nomination of Mr. Sunday Dare for the ministerial slot of the state.

It said the nomination was not only well-deserved but also one that would move the state forward.

The group also applauded President Muhammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for not giving the slot to former Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

In a statement by its chairman and publicity secretary, Hon Lawrence Adewale and Engr. Dipo Fawole respectively, the of Oyo APC Reformers promised to support, cooperate and work with the minister-designate.

The group said it would put appropriate measure in place to reorganise and strengthen the party in the state for future elections.

The Oyo APC Reformers applauded the decision of Oke Ogun Unity Forum leaders for returning to the APC.

It said since the “Constituted Authority” has lost his final battle and the Federal Government has aligned with the people of Oyo State, it is time to start forming alliance with other leaders and groups like Oke Ogun Unity Forum to start reconciliation, reformation, rebuilding and redevelopment of the party.

While appreciating the success of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s leadership and reconciliatory efforts in Ondo State, the group pleaded with the APC National Leader’s team to pay a similar visit to Oyo State and investigate the group’s persistent call for the dissolution of the party executive in the state, which it described as indolent.