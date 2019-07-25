NEWS
Police, FRSC, Others Stakeholders Call For Community Policing
As part of effort to combat crimes, criminality and criminals, stakeholders on Thursday resolved that community policing laced with collaboration and cooperation with the police will solve the security challenges in the state and its environs.
This measure the participants at an event in Lagos on Thursday, tagged: Stakeholders Security Meeting And Community Policing described as a vital strategy to fight crimes of cultism, youthful exuberance, kidnapping and other acts of criminals.
Convener of the security meeting, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, (ACP) Akinbayo O. Olasoji, Commander, Area ‘F’ Command, Ikeja set the tone for the meeting by charging that the people within the communities could find the way forward in crime fighting to sustain police effort.
Olasoji reiterated, “The Police cannot do it alone, we want the community to assist us in doing our job.”
Also speaking, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command CP Zubairu H. Muazu advised communities to key into community policing in the area.
Expressing further on the concept presently being advocated across the country, the CP said that community policing is the way out.
“Let the people take ownership of security issues around them. Let people partner with the security agencies to ensure that they have a very safe and secure environment, so that they will not only have their eyes closed but will also go about their business unmolested by criminals.”
He also expressed optimism in the partnership when police officers display humility in their relationship with community people especially when they speak humbly.
Muazu highlighted principles of core values, characteristic of community policies as critical to the strategy.
He also stressed security agencies collaboration, saying “Every agency of government has specific role to play under community policing according to their mandates as contained in the laws establishing the agencies.
“So also security agencies under community policing will not only be seen to be working together but must work together.”
Hyginus Omeje, the Lagos State Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC advocated that a monetary rewards or some sort of acknowledgement system be put in place for the police officers who will support the activities.
“We see a lot of disputes in our operations, if we suspect things, we report it. Let the synergy continue, let the collaboration continue,” he said.
