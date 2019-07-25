Puff Adder: A Strategic Masterplan To Checkmate Insecurity

There is no doubt that the Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has recorded huge successes in the last six months of his assumption of office. He has been very effective in safeguarding lives and property of Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion or wherever any Nigerian resides. This success is attributed to his leadership qualities and experience, which he has brought to bear in the discharge of his responsibilities.

This success story is also not surprising to most Nigerians considering his educational background, service experience and track records in all the positions he held before his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Head of Nigeria Police Force on January 15, 2019. Every Nigerian knew the security challenges facing the country before the appointment of IGP Adamu most especially in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna-Abuja High way, Kogi, Niger State and almost all other states in the country but having a man with the wealth of experience in tackling the problem of insecurity as police boss has helped to reduce insecurity significantly in the country.

He has been able with the full support of the President and officers and men of the force to bring the rate of insecurity to a minimal level.

One of the strategies put in place in achieving this result was the launching of operation “Puff Adder, Smoke Out Criminal Element”. This operation was launched on Friday 15th April 2019. It was a robust security plan and operation to rid our country of criminal elements.

This operation were being carried out in collaboration with security agencies including; the Nigerian Armed Forces and the Department of State Service (DSS) which involves massive deployment of highly experienced, well trained, well equipped and well-motivated personnel in order to achieve its aims and objectives of combating crimes in Nigeria.

One of the major reasons why IGP Adamu launched Operation Puff Adder, which was launched at Katari Bishin District along Kaduna-Abuja Highway was because of the high level of insecurity in the country then and most especially the high rate of kidnapping and armed banditry along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway, Kogi, Katsina, Niger and Zamfara states. It was to also help the security agencies to clear all forms of crimes and criminalities in the country.

The IGP in his usual manner and love for every Nigerian decided to launch the operation in an area where common citizens are either victims or witnessed the activities of these criminal elements on a daily basis.

While launching the operation he appealed to individuals and groups such as traditional rulers, district heads, youths and drivers to cooperate with the officers when they come in contact with them in the course of their operations in order to wipe out these criminal elements in the society. What a great leader! This is worthy of emulation by those who occupy positions of authorities. That in any policy introduced, ordinary citizens who are the targeted beneficiaries should be carried along for such policy to yield its ultimate result.

He acknowledged that there is no security agency all over the world that can succeed without the support and cooperation of all the citizens. The security agencies are not spirits, they are also human beings like any other person, that is why they need useful information and cooperation of every citizen in order to fight crimes in Nigeria. The earlier every Nigerian realizes this, and play his or her own part by supporting our security agencies, the better for us as a nation.

Operation Puff Adder, since its launch by IGP Adamu has no doubt recorded great success. In the month of June 2019, a total number of 38 suspects were arrested among them include four suspects involved in the kidnap of UBEC chairman, his daughter and the killing of their driver. The operatives also recovered 11, AK47 riffles, two pump action guns, three locally made pistols, 12 Dane guns, three revolver pistols, 10 live Cartridges, 77 ammunition, two Volkswagen vehicles.

The arrest of the four suspects is as a result of massive manhunt launched to apprehend fleeing members of the kidnap gang involved in the kidnap of UBEC chairman. The operative was also able to rescue the district head of Daura in Katsina State and also went further in arresting the suspects who kidnapped the district head and paraded them.

Those rescued by the operatives of Operation Puff Adder, never paid a dime to the kidnappers as their release was as a result of the effort of the IGP and his officers and men. These achievements deserve commendation from every well-meaning Nigerian. Operatives of Operation Puff Adder also recovered 160 rustled cattle, 1972 bags of grains and 208 bags of beans from the criminal elements in the country. The police operatives within this period under review have raided criminal hideouts in different locations like; Kainji, New Bussa, Mariga Bangi and Charagi in Niger and Kwara states respectively and Birni Yero forest along Birnin Gwari, Garu Rahama, Gaidan Gaya in Kaduna State.

They also arrested 28 other notorious kidnappers/armed robbers, including one Abubakar Umar a.k.a Buba Dogo. According to reports, further investigation by the police revealed that Abubakar Umar is a specialist in the kidnap of foreign nationals who he holds hostage until substantial ransoms are paid.

Recently, some of the suspects arrested with their ammunitions were paraded at SARS headquarters in the presence of the Force PRO, DC Frank MBA and it was shown on national TV and on social media for everyone to see.

It is time for us, as a nation to support and appreciate our security agencies especially the Police Force who are the closest response to our security needs at any point in time. We should also thank IGP Adamu for a job well done so far in office.

– Bala, a social researcher writes from Abuja