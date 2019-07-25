Still On Bayelsa Politics

Democracy cannot succeed unless those who express their choice are prepared to choose wisely. The challenges that lie ahead are even more daunting. Our nation has already been left behind in the world’s match to greatness. The urgent tasks of construction, human development and rehabilitation of our infrastructure are quite intimidating, but we have no option than to valiantly forge ahead to redeem our lost opportunities.

Being a citizen of a great nation that embraces democracy like Nigeria is not only our right but a responsibility to elect the right set of people to govern or administer the country. I would say that only those who perform their duty towards the nation have the right to raise their voices against the system. Casting vote is the most effective medium of communicating our grievances about the system.

As Nigeria witnessed change in 2015 and 2019, a handful of states also witnessed their own change. The only experience that is permanent and constant is change. As political gladiators in Bayelsa State begin preparation for the gubernatorial election scheduled for November 2019, the political space is expanding, with more personalities showing interest in the process that would produce the next governor of the state. Though several persons are nursing the ambition for the governorship seat in 2019, it is clear that only one person will occupy the seat. Consequently, there is the need to go into the political market to shop for that leader whose fate is synonymous with the fate of the people.

Governorship election in Bayelsa State will differ from previous elections. The PDP has been the dominant political party since 1999. From 1999 to 2015 the party was the ruling party at the federal level. In the forthcoming gubernatorial polls in Bayelsa, it is time the state leaves an opposition party and join the ruling APC. It is the wise decision for the state to enjoy the dividends of being in the ruling party in terms of security synergy, infrastructural development, attracting foreign and local investment benefits, etc.

Without doubt, Chief Timipre Slyva is the right man for the herculean assignment, having distinguished himself as a relentless, fearless, irrepressible and indomitable defender of the rule of law and grassroots mobiliser who understands the feelings of the masses, the thinking of the elites and the challenges of the state .

As APC gears to forge a formidable, united, cohesive and impenetrable front against the revanchist forces to ensure that it widens it acceptance and popularity across the length and breadth of Bayelsa State in the November 2019 governorship polls, it surely need a focused resolute, principled and a go-getter in the mould and personality of Chief Timipre Sylva. the immediate past Executive Governor of Bayelsa State to decisively return the state to its past glory and consolidate the gains of the party.

Sylva has a record of sterling achievement behind, he is an astute politician and crowd puller who achieved much through self-will and sheer determination. He has given hope that politics of patience is more salutary for our system. Sampled opinion from all shades of persons in the State revealed that he is the man to beat in the primaries. Of all the candidates, he is the only one that can pose an insurmountable challenge to the strongest opposition party in the state and give them a run for their money. As a fact, the pressure on him to seek re-election became pronounced lately when individuals, groups, party men, traditional rulers, organised professional bodies, traders, artisans, youths and women groups from all local government areas of the State come on daily basis, pledging their loyalty and pleading with him to consider taking another shot at the governorship in November 2019.

When Governor Timipre Sylva took over as Chief Executive of Bayelsa State on May 29th 2007, he outlined the policy thrust of his administration and set target for himself. In his words: “The vision I share with all Bayelsans is the creation of a prosperous, secure and unified Bayelsa State. Prosperity means ensuring access to good quality health care and education services are equally available to all Bayelsans.

“The people of Bayelsa State will enjoy affordable housing, comprehensive education, high standards in health care, job training and expanding opportunities for employment. We will work together to build a state with a thriving economy that will provide not only for our current needs but will ensure a secure and prosperous future for our children and all future generations.”

The pragmatic politician’s phase of physical development and judicious utilization of both human and natural resources in Bayelsa qualify him as the best man for the job. The sacrifice and gallant disposition he displayed at defeat is largely responsible for the peace and harmony surrounding Bayelsa State. Sylva remains an exemplary politician that every Nigerian should emulate. His patience and endurance against all odds, stand him out as the man to beat in the November polls. But while we await the people’s verdict, one good turn certainly deserves another. He has done it before and he can do it again.

– Danyaro wrote in from Accra Street,Wuse Zone 5, Abuja