WACT Invests N3.6bn In Onne Port’s Cargo Handling Equipment

The West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) yesterday inaugurated two mobile harbour cranes for discharge of cargoes at the Onne port, Rivers state.

The mobile harbour cranes worth over N3.6 billion ($10 million) were acquired in conjunction with 10 terminal trucks and reach stackers to increase turnaround time of vessels at the terminal.

The container terminal said that the two new container cargoes handling facilities would bring WACT at par with its peers in Apapa, and Tin Can Island Ports, in terms of equipment and operational efficiency.

Speaking at the commissioning in Onne, yesterday, managing director, WACT, Aamir Mirza, said the massive investment at the terminal has attracted 700 direct and 2000 indirect employment in the country.

He said the company has recorded tremendous growth of 17 percent in 2017, 21 per cent growth in 2018 and 20 per cent growth attained so far this year. Mizra described the $10 million investment as a key enabler to customers’ satisfaction.

He said: “Our vision is to make the best performing container terminal in West Africa. We believe this vision can be realised early enough if the government can support us to reduce the challenges be ensuring safety of vessels on our waters, and improved road connectivity, among others.’’

Mirza also said the cranes would enable volume growth resulting in increased productivity; reduce port stay and provide bunker savings; improve reliability in cargo delivery times; reduce the impact of crane break down/ idle time on overall terminal operations; and increase customers satisfaction and speedy delivery.

Speaking earlier, the executive secretary, Nigeria Shippers Council (NSC), Hassan Bello, said the new facility would aid the efficiency and improve the vessels turnaround time at the terminal.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to encourage more importers to patronise Onne Port saying the government is determined in seeing shipping contributes to the economy.

“Our terminals needs to grow and show efficiency, I am happy with the competition because this is how to compete. We need options, choice for shippers where they will divert their cargoes. The commissioning of these mobiles harbour cranes is no doubt significant because that goes to improve efficiency. We are happy with the 30percent increase in volumes of cargoes and in the long run, more Nigerians would be employed and to make the terminal operation contribute to the economy.

“The more efficiency we have, the more cargoes we will get because Nigeria is a natural harbour due to the market that is available and I am happy today that this terminal is becoming one of the most efficient we have in West Africa. This gladdens our heart and the main reason of concessioning the port to private sector will be realised by this terminal and we will use this terminal to benchmark the performance of other terminals.”

Managing director, Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA), Umana Okon Umana, lauded WACT for making the nation meet the objectives of establishing the free zone. He promised to run the free zone in a professional manner and assured of provision of dedicated power to the zone for efficient service delivery.

He said, “For us, the fact that WACT is expanding their operation is a show of confidence they have in the economy and confidence they have in Nigeria and the managing director was whispering that they have sent Nigerians out for training because this are very specialised equipment.

“And as we know, the objectives of free trade zones is to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) that will support job creation, support transfer of skills and technology and what government loses by tax revenues, government takes back in employment, skills and transfer of skills.’’

Managing director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, lauded the company for the development and urged shippers to patronise Onne port. Usman, who was represented by the Port Manager, Malam Al-Hassan Ismaila said the government is looking into the security of vessels on the nation’s high sea.

“The Onne port is a nexus to connecting the North-East, North-Central, South _South and South-East. So, cargoes for this section of the country are expected to be discharged through this port,” she said. The NPA boss further pledged to continue to sweep the channel to aid navigation into the port to attract bigger vessels.