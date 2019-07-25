NEWS
We Don’t Collect Cash Payment On Service Rendered – AEPB
The Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) has advised the residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) not to pay cash to its staff on official services rendered.
Mr Muktar Ibrahim, the Head of Information of the board gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.
Ibrahim said that AEPB do not collect cash payment on any form of service rendered but only accept payment into the AEPB account.
He noted that some AEPB staff had formed the habit of collecting cash payment from FCT residents on services rendered such as waste collections, connecting houses to the central sewage, among others.
“Some staff and fraudsters are now issuing payment receipts for services rendered, which have come to our notice.’’
He noted that some fraudsters in connivance with some bank officials created an account reading AEPB account and some FCT residents were ignorantly paying into it.
“Some receipts issued by unrepentant fraudsters to some FCT residents were brought to our office due to their failure to deliver adequate services and we found out that they were fake.
“What I am saying is that for every service that AEPB offers, you don’t need to pay cash, if you are asked to pay cash just know that those people are fraudsters or criminals.
“Even if they claim to be our staff, they are criminally minded staff engaging in criminal activities because that money is not coming into government pocket,” he said.
He urged FCT residents to contact AEPB SERVICOM line 09019823895 before making payments for service delivery to avoid being duped by fraudsters.
