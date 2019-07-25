Worrisome Inequality Gap In Nigeria

The latest report by Oxfam international on Nigeria should be of concern to all discerning minds in the country. One of its assertions is that the combined wealth of Nigeria’s five richest men could end extreme poverty at the national level. According to the report, 112 million Nigerians live below the poverty line which is set at $2 a day, with 15 million said to be condemned to retire to bed hungry on a daily basis as a result of extreme poverty.

Its findings also reveal that 60 to 79 percent of Nigeria’s rural poor are women who have no land or access to land. That, in itself, is a strong driver to extreme poverty because most of them are farmers.

These indices, to say the least, are unfortunate for a country so blessed with human and material resources. The report clearly indicates that the problem with Nigeria is poor and fraudulent resource allocation and distribution. Its position stemmed from its finding that between the country’s independence in 1960 and 2005, a whopping $20 trillion of the nation’s wealth has been diverted into the pockets of politicians and public sector workers. That was 14 years ago. The figure would have shot up significantly by now.

Last year, a study on inequality gap by US-based Oxfam International and Development Finance International (DFI) ranked Nigeria as the worst among 157 countries on the Commitment to Reducing Inequality (CRI) index, which rates governments based on what they are doing to close the gap between the rich and the poor.

That made it two years in a row that Nigeria was sitting atop the rich-poor divide, and gave the government away as not taking the issue of widening gap between the socio-economic classes as seriously as it should.

In the latest report, Nigeria was said to have allocated only 6.5 percent of its national resources to education in 2012 – a far cry from the 25 percent recommended for developing economies – and a paltry three per cent to health. These figures pale into insignificance when compared to Ghana which spent 18.5 percent on education and 12.5 percent on public health in 2015.

This sad phenomenon is self-inflicted and can be reversed if the ruling elite do the needful. First and foremost, those in charge of allocating resources need to move away from the current practice of putting their personal and parochial interest above those of the masses. In this wise , they have to make conscious efforts to apply more funds for the provision of public goods in the areas of education, health, housing, roads, pipe-borne water, power and other infrastructure. The lack of access to education, affordable health care, decent housing and access to land and clean water are some of the greatest drivers of poverty and inequality. Unfortunately those who superintend over the country’s wealth appropriate them and use same to procure expensive education and health care in foreign lands for themselves and their family members. This kind of unpatriotic attitude must change for the sake of social peace and equality in Nigeria. A fraction of what they spend in medical and education tourism is enough to put the country’s own facilities in good shape for the use of everyone. They also need to ask themselves: if the leaders of countries they run to had failed to build up their countries, where would they go?

Another way to ameliorate the inequality situation is to tackle the high cost of governance. Government after government has stated the need to cut down on the cost of governance in order to free up more resources to provide public services, but not much has changed over the years. Government officials are still neck-deep in contract inflation, allocation of funds to white elephant projects that do not have meaningful impact on the lives of the common people, and outright theft of public funds. Elected officials – both in the legislature and executive – often take advantage of their positions to make laws that funnel more and more state funds into their pockets in hefty salaries and allowances and retirement benefits. All these limit the resources available for public services.

Another dimension is for the rich to copy their counterparts in other lands by paying more taxes and engaging in philanthropic gestures. That would help in addition to a robust fight against corruption.

As a newspaper, we challenge the country’s ruling elite to emulate other countries with favourable rich-poor indices and make the country more liveable for their country men and women.