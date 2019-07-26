150 African Migrants Feared Dead Off Libyan Coast

The International Organisation for Migration, (IOM) in Libya on Thursday said a shipwreck is believed to have taken place in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya, and dozens feared dead,

“Nearly 150 migrants are reported missing and 145 more returned to Libyan shore,’’ the IOM tweeted, but it did not provide further details.

There was no immediate comment from the Libyan authorities.

The country descended into chaos following the 2011 revolt that toppled long time leader Muammar Gaddafi.

It has since been a major transit point for migrants, mostly Africans trying to reach Europe by sea.

According to the IOM, 426 migrants have died in the central Mediterranean so far in 2019.