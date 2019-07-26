AFRICA
150 African Migrants Feared Dead Off Libyan Coast
The International Organisation for Migration, (IOM) in Libya on Thursday said a shipwreck is believed to have taken place in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya, and dozens feared dead,
“Nearly 150 migrants are reported missing and 145 more returned to Libyan shore,’’ the IOM tweeted, but it did not provide further details.
There was no immediate comment from the Libyan authorities.
The country descended into chaos following the 2011 revolt that toppled long time leader Muammar Gaddafi.
It has since been a major transit point for migrants, mostly Africans trying to reach Europe by sea.
According to the IOM, 426 migrants have died in the central Mediterranean so far in 2019.
MOST READ
PMB Receives Liberia’s Highest National Honour
Ned Nwoko, Ateke Tom, Others For Peace Achievers Awards
Syria War: ‘World Shrugs’ As 103 Civilians Killed In 10 Days
I Didn’t Turn-down Ministerial Appointment – Ogbeh
Police Arrest 5 Suspects Over Ikere Killing
Princewill To PMB: Return Former Ministers To Previous Ministries
UK Flights Back To Normal After Air Traffic Control Problems
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Gbajabiamila Unveils 109 Committees As House Goes On Recess
-
BUSINESS15 hours ago
FAAC Shares N762.597bn For June To 3 Tiers Of Govt
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Biggest Givers: Nigeria’s Leading Philanthropists
-
COLUMNS14 hours ago
Understanding The Islamic Movement
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Ministerial Screening: Controversy Trails Senate ‘Bow And Go’ Privilege
-
EDITORIAL15 hours ago
Still On The Shiites’ Protest
-
NEWS15 hours ago
NAF Rewards Airman Who Returned €37,000 With Double Promotion
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Ministerial Screening: APC, Peterside Laud Senate For Clearing Amaechi