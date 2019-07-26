Ilegal Drugs On The Increase In Nigeria As PCN Sealed 255 Shops In Ondo State

Temitope Oluwatosin, Akure

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) says it has sealed off 247 patent medicine stores and eight unregistered pharmacies in Ondo state for varying noticeable infractions.

Anthonia Aruya, the Director, Inspection and Monitoring of the Council who made the disclosure to reporters in Akure, the state capital on Friday also expressed shock at the way many people go into sales of medicines without following due process.

Mrs. Aruya said people’s lives are at great risk with the increasing number of quacks dispensing drugs, unregistered and illegal patent medicine shops which are scattered in Ondo state.

She said the defaulting pharmacies and patent stores were sealed in Odigbo (Ore); Akure South, Ifedore (Idanre), Akoko South West (Oba & Akungba) ; and Akoko North East (Ikare) Local Government Areas of the state after a thoroughful evaluation.

She explained that the team during inspection discovered that many of the stores were dispensing ethical products without the supervision of any qualified pharmacists including poor storage of drugs and sanitary conditions.

According to her, the sealed medicine stores and pharmacies had been operating without registration and had also failed to register their premises as required by law for the issurance and renewal operating licences.

At the end of the monitoring exercise and enforcement, Mrs. Aruya disclosed that a total of three hundred and thirty seven stores which comprises 24 pharmacists and 313 patent medicine shops were visited by the inspection team.

She also held that the purpose of regular inspection and monitoring of pharmacy practice by PCN was to sanitize the value chain in the pharmaceutical industry.

“The council is in Ondo state in contribution of its activities aimed at sanitazing the system for better pharmaceutical services delivery to the good people of the state and the nation at large.

“This is geared at streamlining the drug distribution value chain to promote the provision of safe, effective and quality medicines distributed along registered anf currently licensed premises.

“At the end, a total of two hundred and fifty-five premises were sealed comprising of eight pharmacies and two hundred and forty-seven patent medicine shops.

“Seven premises were issued compliance directives for various offences ranging from poor handling of controlled susbtances, sale and dispensing of ethical/prescription drugs without the supervision of a pharmacist, unhygenic environment, poor documentation among others.

“Some of these premises stored products in environments where the quality, safety and efficacy of pharmaceutical products cannot be guaranteed.

“They exposed public lives to serious danger, as many have no requisite knowledge or skills to handle ethical drugs and control medicines in their facility”.

She explained that the National Assembly had directed the PCN to close down all illegal premises nationwide and called on the public to patronise only registered medicine stores or pharmacies.

While advising the public to be wary of quacks in the patent medicine shops, Mrs. Aruya said the action of the council was not punitive, but an effort to safeguard public health.

“Any premises found selling above their scope of operation such as sale and dispensing of ethical products without the presence of suprintendent pharmacists or handling of controlled medicines by non- pharmacist is operating in the violation of the law.

“The general public is advised to ask for the registration status of facilities where they access their medicines by requesting for the current licenses issued by the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria of Nigeria from any pharmaceutical outlet to safeguard themselves from patronizing quacks.