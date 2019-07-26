NEWS
2,269 Lagos Pilgrims Perform Umrah In Makkah.
Lagos State pilgrims, numbering 2,269, have completed their Umrah in Makkah, according to the state’s Amirul Hajj, Dr Abdul Hakeem Abdul Lateef during a lecture at the Lagos State House in Makkah.
The Command Control Centre of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Madinah made the disclosure on Friday.
According to Abdul Lateef, the pilgrims have also completed their pre visit to Jabal Nuru, Jabal Thor, Jabal Arafat, Muna and Musdalifah.
“This is to prepare the mind of the pilgrims for the task ahead of them in the course of performing the proper Hajj.
“This will also awake the determination of the pilgrims to be ready to withstand the challenges likely to come with the exercise,” he said.
The Amirul Hajj urged the pilgrims to attend today’s Jumat service, assuring them that the state government had provided buses to convey them to and fro Masjid Li Haram.
He advised them to use the opportunity to pray for Nigeria and Lagos state in particular, for peace and development.
Abdul Lateef further urged them to stay away from any act capable of destroying their pilgrimage.
Meanwhile, Flynas Flight XY5471 has departed Abuja for Madinah with 432 F.C.T pilgrims comprising 224 males and 208 females, thus bringing the total number of pilgrims transported to Saudi Arabia for the 2019 Hajj to 21,451 in 44 flights.
MOST READ
PMB Receives Liberia’s Highest National Honour
Ned Nwoko, Ateke Tom, Others For Peace Achievers Awards
Syria War: ‘World Shrugs’ As 103 Civilians Killed In 10 Days
I Didn’t Turn-down Ministerial Appointment – Ogbeh
Police Arrest 5 Suspects Over Ikere Killing
Princewill To PMB: Return Former Ministers To Previous Ministries
UK Flights Back To Normal After Air Traffic Control Problems
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Gbajabiamila Unveils 109 Committees As House Goes On Recess
-
BUSINESS15 hours ago
FAAC Shares N762.597bn For June To 3 Tiers Of Govt
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Biggest Givers: Nigeria’s Leading Philanthropists
-
COLUMNS14 hours ago
Understanding The Islamic Movement
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Ministerial Screening: Controversy Trails Senate ‘Bow And Go’ Privilege
-
EDITORIAL15 hours ago
Still On The Shiites’ Protest
-
NEWS15 hours ago
NAF Rewards Airman Who Returned €37,000 With Double Promotion
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Ministerial Screening: APC, Peterside Laud Senate For Clearing Amaechi