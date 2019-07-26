METRO
6 Corps Members To Repeat Service Year In Sokoto State
The Coordinator, National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) in Sokoto State, Mr Philip Enaberue, says no fewer than six corps members are to repeat their service year.
Enaberue, who made this disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto, said the affected persons were among the 948 members, who served during the 2018 Batch B Stream ll in the state.
He disclosed that nine others had their service periods extended between 14 and 158 days, depending on the magnitude of their respective offences.
The coordinator said the corps members were either found guilty of absconding from their places of primary assignment or some other serious offences.
He said that the corps members passed out on Thursday in a low keyed parade and were issued certificates of service.
According to him, a few of them have been shortlisted for honours awards and commendation.
“A dedicated corp member, Blessing Hamzat from Ogun, had demonstrated outstanding entrepreneurship performance, as she established a venture from the skills acquired during the service,” Enaberue said.
He lauded the outgoing corps members for their contributions to the development of the state, especially in education, health, agriculture, rural infrastructure and involvement in the concluded general elections.
The coordinator advised the corps members to continue to practise the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Training, which they passed through during their service year.
Enaberue also called on some well-to-do persons and organisations in the state to assist serving corps members in the execution of community development projects.
He explained that corps members were not allowed to use their personal money for the execution of community development projects.
The coordinator regretted that many of them had designed projects and programmes but they were not able to execute them due to lack of funds.
