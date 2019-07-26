AGA Suspends Party Chairman

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Grassroots Alliance (AGA) has suspended its National Chairman, Dr James Oshiariyo, over alleged acts of indiscipline and abuse of the party’s internal democracy.

Chief Obi Mac-Wilson, the Deputy National Chairman of the party, announced this at a news conference after the party’s NEC meeting in Gwagwalada.

He said the NEC unanimously agreed to appoint Mr Titus Joshua from Adamawa as the acting chairman of the party till further notice. According to him, this is in accordance with the constitution of the party.

“Having followed the basic constitutional fundamentals for the invitation of all stakeholders, we aimed at setting a standard for ensuring peace, orderliness, pragmatism and providing individual integrity. “Article 28 of the party’s constitution anchored on discipline is sincerely provided to prove any breach of the party’s rules and regulations as enunciated in the constitution.

“The obvious provisions as established in our constitution and are entrenched to avert crises arising from evident cases of aberration, negating any constitutional rules. After the party’s NEC meeting, we unanimously resolved and agreed to suspend the Chairman, James Oshiariyo, and appoint Titus Joshua from Adamawa as the acting chairman of the party till further notice.We found this to be gross indiscipline. And today we took a decision on this matter in accordance with the provisions of our constitution,” he said.

On his part, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary and Lagos gubernatorial candidate of the party in the 2019 general elections, Mr Yemi Balogun, said the leadership style of the suspended chairman violated the rules and regulations of the party.

Balogun maintained that every political party has to be organised for the purpose of winning elections and for the development of democracy in the country.