Aide Fired Over Trump’s Doctored Presidential Seal

A member of a conservative US group has been fired after projecting a doctored version of the presidential seal at an event featuring President Donald Trump.

A representative for the group, Turning Point USA, told the Washington Post that the fake seal was a mistake, the result of a rushed online search.

But while the group called the slip-up “unacceptable”, they maintained there was no “malicious intent”.

So what’s the story behind the doctored presidential seal?

When Mr Trump took to the stage at Turning Point USA’s student summit, the president looked to be in his element, greeted by a crowd of adoring young conservatives.

After a 12-minute video detailing his journey to the White House, Mr Trump addressed the group, his remarks met with raucous applause.

“There’s never been anything like this,” Mr Trump said to the crowd.

But upon closer inspection, something about the president’s presentation appeared amiss. First noted by the Washington Post, the seal that was flashed on screen as Mr Trump walked on stage had several calculated tweaks – all of which seemed to poke fun at the president.

Both the White House and Turning Point say they don’t know how the doctored seal made its way on screen, and the conservative group denies any harmful intent.

However, it ended up behind the president, the incident has left the seal’s creator – who made it a couple of years ago as a joke for his friends – laughing.

“This is the most petty piece of art I have ever created,” graphic designer Charles Leazott told the Washington Post – adding that the person who put it up was “either wildly incompetent or the best troll ever”.

“Either way,” he told the newspaper, “I love them.”

Here’s what’s behind the unwelcome alterations.