‘ALSTON Must Key Into Trends In Scientific Developments’

The Association of Science Laboratory Technologists (ALSTON), University of Abuja branch has said that Science Laboratory Technology (SLT) has immense benefit to the economy, and as such the sustenance of its delivery through efficient, productive and ethical science laboratory practice meant that science laboratory technologists must keep pace with the latest advancements in the field.

Chairman, ALSTON, Mrs Adaeze Joy Alu,who spoke on the association’s just – concluded workshop in Abuja , said that it had therefore become necessary for modern day technologists to evolve new technologies and equip themselves on ways to key into the trend in scientific developments.

The chairman argued that advanced technologies are continually employed in the lab to solve problems, improve existing solutions and help achieve the goals set by and for researchers.

To this end , she explained that the purpose of the training/workshop was to equip and enhance members’ scientific skills and improve the quality of the services they render.

Specifically, she said the workshop focused on learning about different laboratory techniques which include instrumentation, safety and hazards, spectrophotometry, separation techniques, autoclaving , sterilisation techniques and more.

Also throwing his weight behind the latest move by ALSTON, the vice chancellor of the University of Abuja, Professor Abdulrasheed Na’allah, said the institution under his watch was ready to support the advancement of the science laboratory technology profession.

Na’allah said his administration would do everything within its capacity to support every effort, idea, proposal put forward for the growth, advancement and impact of science laboratory technology at the institution and the country at large.

The vice chancellor said the laboratory environment has been characterised by ongoing rapid and dramatic innovation, and would play an even more important role in the future delivery of healthcare.

He therefore charged the science laboratory technologists to uphold high ethical standards in generating accurate/acceptable laboratory data upon which the pillar of quality research stands.

“Let me admonish everyone of the laboratory profession and others present here to revive and review their oath affirmations which they sworn to serve with integrity.Science laboratory technology has a wide scope spanning from anatomy,agriculture,biology, microbiology, biotechnology, mechatronics, pharmacology, medicine, building, engineering etc,” he said.

He also expressed optimism that the training would stay the test of time in re-molding the technologists to brace up for the challenges ahead.