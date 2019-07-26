BBNaija Week 4: Drama, Eviction, War

The craze for who wins the ultimate prize of N60M at the ongoing BBNaija season 4 continues with Big Brother Naija contestant, Mercy comparing Tacha’s strategy to ex-BBNaija housemate, Cee-C.

Tacha, according to many, seems to be acting Cee-C’s script when she alienates herself from other housemates in the most aggressive manner.

Recently, she threw insults at Mike after Saturday’s party and also refused to hug any housemate while leaving the house during her fake eviction on Sunday.

According to Mercy, Tacha is acting over-confident and is disengaging herself from housemates in order to win this year’s ‘Pepper dem edition.’

There have been several assumptions by viewers that Instagram slay queen, Tacha, does not have enough clothes because she has been seen repeating the same clothes in the house.

Well, it looks like the viewers are right after all because according to Tacha, the orientation she had was that they will be given clothes in the house but unfortunately, they have not been given any outfit.

This week has a lot of twists as the housemates are all up for eviction which is a sad week for all even Khafi’s veto power can’t be used as all house mates are all up for eviction including Mercy and Seyi who are in the secret room.

Also, BBNaija’s housemates turn lovers, Gedoni and Khafi, were alleged to have been caught on camera having passionate sex under the sheets.

The video showed them move their bodies in ecstasy, while their bed squeaked.

The lovebirds first had sex in the house on Saturday July 20. Though many are saying it was Esther and Frodd or Nelson, the video is really not clear on who were having that nice time.

Frodd who seems to be so emotional, had earlier burst into tears after Esther turned down his offer to be in a relationship with him.

However, during Truth and Dare game in the house on Monday night, Frodd dared Esther to kiss him. She did not hesitate as she planted a kiss on his lips, which caused an uproar in the house.

The house mates still don’t know that there is a secret room that Tacha and Seyi were kept and are still in the house watching them.