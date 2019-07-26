Benin Elders Back Obaseki’s Proclamation Letter To Edo Assembly

…hail gov on devt, caution political actors against undemocratic actions

The Committee of Benin Elders has thrown its weight behind Governor Godwin Obaseki’s proclamation letter for the inauguration of the 7th Edo State House of Assembly.

In a press release, Chief (Prof.) Emmanuel Emovon and other members of the Committee, said: “The members of Committee of Benin Elders note with dismay the political crisis arising from the Edo State House of Assembly involving some political leaders and the Executive Governor.”

They explained that they are aware that the Governor has issued a proclamation letter and forwarded same to the Clerk of the House of Assembly.

“Under the relevant provisions of the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), such proclamation once made remains effective. This should be distinguished from the inauguration of members of the House, which in our view is the responsibility of the Clerk of the House. Any dispute arising from inauguration can be resolved by resort to the Judiciary in line with proper democratic practice, which process we are informed, is already ongoing,” they said.

According to them, “In the circumstance, this Committee feels that the intervention by the House of Representatives at this stage is premature and unwarranted. This is more so when it is clear from the express wording of Section 11 (4) of the Constitution that any intervention in the affairs of any State House of Assembly should be by the joint action of the two Houses of the National Assembly.”

The elders hailed Governor Obaseki’s giant strides in ensuring growth and development in the state, stressing that Governor Obaseki has been performing creditably in terms of infrastructural development, educational advancement, economic innovativeness and the maintenance of peace across the state since his assumption of office.

The elders urged actors in the ensuing political crisis to desist from actions, which they said could be detrimental to good governance and the state.

“We feel that the ongoing political crisis is an unfortunate distraction which should be resolved amicably such that it does not disturb the peace and development of the state,” they said.

They noted that any intervention from outside the state should be aimed at a peaceful resolution rather than escalation of the crisis, urging political actors to remove personal interest and only propagate what their constituents genuinely desire which is for peace and development to reign.

“We, therefore, opine that the Governor should be given a peaceful atmosphere to develop the state as he has not deviated from that sacred mandate. We, therefore, call on all concerned to exercise the needed restraint and allow peace to reign in the interest of all,” they added.