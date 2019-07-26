B’Haram Kills 2 IDPs, Loot Shops In Borno Attacks

No fewer than two internally displaced persons (IDPs) were Thursday night killed when suspected Boko Haram terrorists invaded Dalori (1) IDPs camp neighbouring the University of Maiduguri and few kilometres away from the capital city of Maiduguri.

The terrorists who were said to be numbering about 70, invaded the camp, shooting sporadically before looting some shops in the camp and surroundings and flee away unhindered.

Narrating her ordeal from the attack, Aisha Yusuf whose 6-year-old child was killed during the attack, said the terrorists has further dealt a blow to her life as she had in 2015 lost her husband to them at the station Bama area while they were fleeing from the insurgents after invading Bama then.

“I am am only left now with the little child that I delivered while in this camp. It was a stray bullet that killed my son. I am begging government to come to my aid as life in this camp is more of frustration. I just saw people running and I was hearing gunshots, before I realised what was going on, my son has been hit by a bullet. This is my 6th year in this camp,” she cried.

Similarly, another IDP, Dada Hamman whose husband was the second casualty of the Dalori IDPs camp attack, said apart from the terrorists killing her husband in the attack, the insurgents some years ago killed three of her children.

She said:” The Boko Haram terrorists have taken all I have. They first killed my three children, and now, they have killed my husband. Government should help me in overcoming these tragedies, because I don’t know where to now build my life on.”

A member of the Civilian Joint Taskforce (CJTF), who gave his name as Sadiq Abubakar, said the Boko Haram terrorists entered the camp shooting sporadically, before embarking on looting of provision shops in the camp, as well as setting the shops looted ablaze.

Abubakar said:” I was sleeping in the camp when I heard gunshots. The terrorists had while shooting sporadically inside the camp, burnt the shops in the camp after looting them. From the way they operated, it appeared they only came food, because they never aimed their gun to any of us. The two people that died were hit by stray bullets.

“The terrorists also had a field day operating without confrontation from soldiers. While they were shooting, they even had time to eat breads and sardines, part of the items in the provision shops they looted. They were about 60 to 70 in numbers and were mostly young boys of about 20 years and above,” he added.

LEADERSHIP Weekend also gathered that the few soldiers stationed at the camp took to their heels on the invasion of the terrorists. The soldiers were also said to have been caught unaware by the insurgents, hence they could not resist the attacks.

However, the attacks sparked panic inside the University of Maiduguri community which is a trekkable distance from the Dalori (I) IDPs camps, as confusion over gunshots and bombings from the terrorists, made the students scamper for safety with those inside the school running out to the surrounding environment for safety.

No statement have been issued by the Nigerian Military or the police over the attacks .