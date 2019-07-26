LAW
Businesswoman Bags 7-year Jail Term For Abusing Maid
An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, in Jos, on Friday sentenced a 37-year-old businesswoman, Rita Agom, to seven years in prison for abusing her 10-year-old maid.
The judge, Lawal Suleiman who sentenced Agom however gave her an option to pay a fine of N125, 000.
Suleiman also ordered the convict to pay the hospital bills accrued for the treatment of the child.
Agom had pleaded guilty to the offence and begged the court for leniency.
Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Momday Dabit, told the court that the case was reported on July 23, at the “A” Division Police Station by Yoyo Williams of Algadama Junction.
The prosecutor said that the convict inflected various degree of injuries on the 10-year-old, when she used an electric wire to beat her.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 206 and 222 of the Plateau State Code Law
MOST READ
Ned Nwoko, Ateke Tom, Others For Peace Achievers Awards
Syria War: ‘World Shrugs’ As 103 Civilians Killed In 10 Days
I Didn’t Turn-down Ministerial Appointment – Ogbeh
Police Arrest 5 Suspects Over Ikere Killing
Princewill To PMB: Return Former Ministers To Previous Ministries
UK Flights Back To Normal After Air Traffic Control Problems
Standard Gauge Railway Line Gets To Ibadan
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Gbajabiamila Unveils 109 Committees As House Goes On Recess
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
FAAC Shares N762.597bn For June To 3 Tiers Of Govt
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Biggest Givers: Nigeria’s Leading Philanthropists
- COLUMNS13 hours ago
Understanding The Islamic Movement
- POLITICS24 hours ago
INEC Issues Certificate Of Return To Sen. Benjamin Uwajumogu
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Ministerial Screening: Controversy Trails Senate ‘Bow And Go’ Privilege
- EDITORIAL14 hours ago
Still On The Shiites’ Protest
- NEWS14 hours ago
NAF Rewards Airman Who Returned €37,000 With Double Promotion