Cholera: NCDC Records 82 Suspected Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says it recorded 82 suspected cases of cholera from seven local government areas in three states, namely Adamawa with 60 cases, Bauchi, two cases; and Katsina State, 20 cases.

The director-general of the council, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja.

He said that 36 cases were confirmed in laboratory and one death recorded.

Ihekweazu stated that the Cholera Technical Working Group (TWG) had continued to coordinate activities in states, in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Water Resources (FMWR) and support from partners.

He said that the Adamawa Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) was leading the response to cases in the state.

The director general said Rapid Diagnostic Test kits (RDTs) were distributed to local government councils by Disease Surveillance Notification Officers (DSNOs) for prompt test and action.

He added that “DSNOs and health facilities in high risk areas and the TWG members, with a team from John Hopkins University, visited four states to conduct training on use of measles RDTs.

“They planned to follow up to ensure continued vigilance and early reporting.

“They also planned to conduct level training on sample management and RDT testing for high priority states and conduct community sensitisation in local government areas of Adamawa.”

On Lassa fever, he said there were 78 suspected cases from 17 local government areas in eight states in the country.

He listed the states as: Edo with 40 cases, Ondo; 16 cases, Ebonyi; seven cases, Plateau; nine case, Gombe; one case, Enugu; one case, Kebbi; three cases and Cross River; one case.

Ihekweazu added that 12 cases were confirmed in laboratory with one death recorded.

The NCDC boss announced plan to support indigent patients through Basic Health Care Provision Fund and harmonisation of Lassa fever laboratory and surveillance data into one database.

On measles, he disclosed that there were 633 suspected cases reported from 30 states.

He added that none was confirmed in a laboratory but the Multi-Agency National Measles TWG was monitoring and coordinating response activities across the states.

He said “TWG is working closely with National Measles Technical Coordination Committee toward an upcoming measles Supplementary Immunisation Activity (SIA) and introduction of second dose of measles vaccination.

“The group conducted a planning meeting for After Action Review (AAR) and measles guideline review meeting and a travel advisory on measles outbreak shared across different media platforms.”

The NCDC chief said that the centre would continue to review measles surveillance data across the nation and also continue planning for AAR and measles guideline review meetings.