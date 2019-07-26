NEWS
CJN Swears In Justice Tsoho As Acting Chief Judge, Federal High Court
The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, on Friday, swore in Justice John Tsoho as acting Chief Judge (CJ) of the Federal High Court.
His appointment was sequel to the retirement of Justice Adamu AbdulKafarati, who attained the retirement age of 65 years on July 25.
Tsoho’s elevation as acting CJ of the Federal High Court was in line with the rules that enables the most senior judge to occupy the office of the CJ when the post is vacant pending the appointment of a substantive chief judge.
Justice Tsoho who hails from Benue, was born on June 24, 1959 and appointed a judge of the Federal High Court on Nov. 12, 1998.
