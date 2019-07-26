SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY
Code For Africa, iHub Launch Open Data Platform In Nigeria
Consortium of African organisations including africapractice, iHub and Code for Africa, with support from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have launched Takwimu, an Africa-focused data platform for people working in human development.
Speaking at the launch yesterday in Abuja, group head of Client Service, africapractice, Onyebuchi Ajufo said Takwimu which is a Kiswahili word loosely translating to data or information will empower African changemakers with access to high quality analysis and data, thereby supporting their work to educate, influence and advocate for deeper development impact.
According to her, “The new Platform will provide accurate, up-to-date information with a growing body of data on key health, agriculture, evening, and financial inclusion metrics.”
She disclosed that Takwimu covers 10 countries: Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia, adding that Takwimu aims to stimulate broader participation in development policy and programming.
The launch was marked with a panel discussion on “Democratising access to data: Harnessing the power of actionable insights for decision-making in Nigeria.”
One of the panelists, Joe Abah, country director, DAI, an International Development Company said data is so important that no country needs to ignore it. According to him, “Data is important for evidence based policy working, but in our clime where politics trump logic, data is not always enough.”
