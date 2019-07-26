‘Comprehensive Urban Plan, New Communities Required To Bridge Housing Deficit’

The Chairman, innovative risk and investment solutions, Prof Charles Inyangete has pointed out that developing comprehensive urban plan and the delivery of affordable homes as well as sustainable new communities would cripple the housing deficit.

He disclosed that in Abuja yesterday at the ongoing 13th Abuja International Housing Show (AIHS), with the theme, Financial Trends: Innovating and Mitigating Risk and Uncertainty in Housing Finance “.

Inyangete said that there is no one size- fits- all solution to the continent’s and especially Nigeria’s affordable housing crisis, adding that any solution to affordable housing would maintain the dignity of the members of the community.

He harped on the need to build homes that are durable and would last for a longer time, insisting that affordable housing gap could affect 440 million population or one third of global urban population by 2025.

Inyangete recalled that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued revised guideline for Primary Mortgage Banks (PMB’s) in 2012.

In his presentation titled, ‘Nigeria’s Demography: A Looming Crisis and Challenge for Sustainable Housing Provision and Housing Finance’, Inyangete said that Nigeria’s urban population is 49.4%, with estimated growth rate of 6.5 percent annually.

The chairman noted that Nigeria is set to be the world’s fastest growing country in the remaining part of the century according to United Nations projections, insisting that the country would have one billion population by 2100.

While noting that the current housing demand in the country is between 38-44 million units, he said that Nigeria needed additional 730,000 units annually to reduce the housing deficit.

He pointed out that Nigeria needed N11trn to trim housing deficit according to Centre for Affordable Housing Finance Africa in October 2015, saying that the need for affordable housing globally is pegged at 400 million units, while is between 17 to 23 million units in Nigeria.

He regretted that 96 million urban households are financially overstretched while 235 million urban households live in substandard housing.

To this end, he emphasised that 106 million additional low income households would face the challenge of affordable housing affecting 1.6 billion people, which are about one-third of the urban population by 2025.

The chairman added that Nigeria’s housing shortage and the problems of affordability puts the country at a competitive disadvantage, noting that the housing sector has the potential to catalyse sustainable economic growth, and could contribute significantly to Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He asserted that the premise for the establishment of National Housing Commission (NHC) is the failure to match the annual increase in households and housing needs.

He noted that the wider the gap between demand and supply of housing, the greater the number of lives adversely affected, and the greater the damage done to Nigeria’s economy.

Inyangete who is the immediate past managing director of Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company (NMRC) was hopeful that setting up NHC would create a focal point for housing as its imperative for achieving the ERGP’s vision of sustained and inclusive growth.