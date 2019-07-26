Deloitte Named “Best Company To Work For In Nigeria”

Deloitte has been named the “Best Company to Work for in Nigeria, 2019” by the prestigious Great Place to Work Institute.

The company received the award during the Great Place to Work Award Ceremony held at the Landmark event centre recently. Deloitte had previously won the award in 2015.

Deloitte also won awards in two other categories; Best Practice Awards in Nigeria (2019); in the “Best Quality of Life” category “Large Organizations” and Best Practice Awards in Nigeria (2019); in “The Most Fun and Friendly Workplace” category “Large Organizations.”

The organisers said Deloitte demonstrated outstanding performance in the Trust Index and Culture Audit Survey and showcased best practices in employee policies and programmes which exemplify the dimensions of the Great Place to Work Model: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

According to Fatai Folarin, Chief Executive Officer, Deloitte West Africa, “Deloitte is consistently working on ways to ensure that the work place is conducive and friendly for nurturing talents.”

He further explained that a conducive environment is critical to the firm’s overall goal which is to become the undisputed leader and ensuring that the Firm continues to create value for clients and make an impact that matters.

Several companies in Nigeria, including multinationals and corporates, participated in the assessment. The Awards are a distinctive way the Great Place to Work Institute recognizes the accomplishments of organizations. Globally recognized as the most authoritative company recognition and research program in the world, the award takes place in 45 countries on six continents and represents the voice of over 100 million employees, forming the largest and most respected employee survey worldwide. It represents the definitive employer-of-choice and workplace quality recognition any company can receive. Winning a spot on the list of Best Companies in Nigeria is a point of national pride.