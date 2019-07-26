NEWS
EU Lunches 10 M Euro Solar Project to Boost Health Services in Adamawa
The E.U has launched a 10 million Euros Solar Nigeria Project, to provide sustainable energy supply, to off-grid public health facilities in Adamawa state.
Mr Kurt Cornelis, EU Head of Cooperation at the lunch in Yola Friday said, five general hospitals, one (1), tertiary health institutions and two (2), primary health centers are to benefits from the intervention.
Cornelis pointed out that, more than 150 million Euros, has been allocated to the sector in the current programming phase, with a lot of effort put on promoting the use of solar energy.
He said, the EU is scaling the project by committing 30 million Euros to support Kano, Kaduna and Adamawa states and additional 7.5 million in Borno state.
“More than 150 million Euros has been allocated to this focal sector, in our current promoting phase, with a lot of efforts put on promoting the use of solar technology.
“In Adamawa state, we are investing 10 million euros out of the overall project budgeted, to provide sustainable energy in eight health facilities across the state using solar PV”.
Gov Ahmadu Fintiri lauded the project which he said is targeted at providing scour to insurgency ravaged state.
Fintiri urged for the support be extended to 4000 refugees expected to be repatriated from Cameroon to the state.
He made case for the southern zone of the state, where farmer/herders crisis had crippled agricultural activities as well as education be involved in the support.
MR Mennas Ngangurah , Permanent Secretary, Energy, said eight health facilities located in Gulak, Michika, Mubi, Maiha, Garkida and Ga’anda are slated to benefit from the support
