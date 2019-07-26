FG Threatens Relocation Of Govt Institutions Over Encroachment Problem

The federal government has threatened to relocate government institutions located in states who would not accept them due to crisis of land encroachment.

The permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Arch Sonny Echono, disclosed this yesterday when the Governing Council, Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) paid a courtesy visit to the ministry.

Echono who expressed worry over the spate of land encroachment in many government owned institutions located at the various states of the country, stated that it was high time the ministry advice the Federal Government on possible relocation of these institutions to forestall any crises.

The Perm Sec who spoke on the reported encroachment of land in FUTO stated that it was a serious matter for which the ministry must look into.

“ It is important that I state for the benefit of the public that we are getting to a position where the sector is going to advice the government on possible relocation of federal facilities in communities that continued to be hostile.

“This is not limited to FUTO, there are a number of institutions, even our Federal Government Colleges where government acquires land and paid full compensation for some of these schools.

“For those that are located at the outskirt and as development catches with the school, people now imagine that land left for future expansion and growth should be carved out and used for residential building, and that is what put a lot of pressure on these facilities.

“Sometimes the state government officials and traditional institutions are accomplices in these act of selling of land that belongs to federal institutions.