COVER STORIES
Gbajabiamila Unveils 109 Committees As House Goes On Recess
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday announced the constitution of 109 standing committees of the House.
The standing committees were announced with names of their chairmen and deputy chairmen.
While Gbajabiamila appointed Hon. Mohammed Bago who contested the position of speaker with him, as chairman of the Committee on Integration and Cooperation in Africa/NEPAD, he announced John Dyegh as chairman on Human Rights Committee.
Surprisingly, Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin, who was Director-General of the Gbajabiamila Speakership Campaign Organisation was not announced chairman or deputy of any of the committees.
Some of the committee chairmen include Abubakar Fulata, Rules and Business; Abdulrazak Namdas, Army; Linda Ikpeazu, Maritime Administration and Safety Agency; Mohammed Kazaure, Political Affairs; Benjamin Kalu, Media and Public Affairs; Betera Muktar, Appropriation; Sarkin Arda, Petroleum Upstream; James Faleke, Finance and Aliyu Magaji, Power among others.
Meanwhile, the Speaker has announced that the House stand adjourned till September 17, 2019. He said the adjournment was to enable lawmakers embark on annual recess.
