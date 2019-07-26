NEWS
How Desperate Britons Are Coping With Scorching Tropical Temperatures
Britons struggled to cope with record breaking temperatures as the second hottest day on record saw passengers strip off and spread out as they moaned the stifling conditions.
Scantily clad bodies lined public transport as commuters carried industrial fans with them and cooked eggs on their car dashboards with the UK sweltering in more than 100F (37.7C) heat yesterday.
One unfortunate sunbather was bitten by mosquitoes, but was unable to treat his wound when it started melting before his eyes.
Passengers were seen with full size and industrial fans on public transport while another woman was spotted ironing in the street to avoid the heat of her home.
A hospital in Nottingham put a batch of cookies inside one employee’s car – and they were ready to eat at the end of the day.
Meanwhile one woman was spotted strolling through an east London estate wearing nothing but flip flops.
Source: dailymail.co.uk
