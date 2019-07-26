I Didn’t Turn-down Ministerial Appointment – Ogbeh

The Immediate past minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh has refuted claims that he rejected offer for re-appointment into the federal cabinet

Ogbeh stated this when he hosted a delegation of the Idoma Development Forum led by Dr. Jacob Okwori who paid him a visit in Abuja to seek clarifications on insinuations surrounding his non reappointment as Minister.

Responding to the delegation inquest, Ogbeh said “there was no such thing that occurred. I never rejected Mr. President’s offer for re-appointment. No one approached me on behalf of Mr. President since we left office on 29th May, and I never went to lobby anyone, because I had a very good and smooth working relationship with Mr. President.”

Chief Ogbeh described the insinuation as false. “It is complete falsehood and mischief for anyone to insinuate that I declined the offer of re-appointment.”

He however thanked Mr. President for giving him (Ogbeh) the chance to serve in the first place.

“At any rate, I am grateful to Mr. President for giving me the chance to contribute to the development of our dear country in the last four years. President Muhammadu Buhari is such a good man who means well for the country. I believe we all need to support him to take the country to the next level of national development”

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation, Dr. Jacob Adah Okwori had expressed dismay over information that Chief Ogbeh had earlier last week declined interest to be re-appointed into the next level administration of President Muhammadu Buhari despite his sterling performance as Minister.

“We your kinsmen were living witnesses to your outstanding performance as Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development between 2015 and 2019 when you worked assiduously to transform Nigeria into the world’s Agriculture Center, and flood the global market with food of Nigerian origin.”

Dr. Okwori said Nigerian made enormous savings at the time. “within the period, one of Nigeria’s biggest businesses of FOREX namely RICE alongside others were literarily removed from the list of food import items to save about N21b according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 2018. Agriculture export grew by 77.3%, from N170b in 2017 to N270b in 2018.”

Dr. Okwori reeled out other achievements of Chief Ogbeh to include. “The three Universities of Agriculture (Makurdi, Abeokuta and Umudike) were back under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development with increased funding.

“The Bank of Agriculture underwent restructuring in a plan that was to sell majority share to farmers to make it a Farmers’ Bank, with targeted lending rates at five percent.

“Today, Nigeria is the largest seed producing country in the West African sub-region, and we were all exceedingly hopeful that you were amongst Mr. President’s foremost re-appointees and that he had no plan of relieving you of the job.

“We like to think that the most credible evidence from the success of this Administration’s Agric initiative was the Election”

Dr. Jacob said they were however surprised that Ogbeh’s name was not found on the list. “..We were really surprised when your name was not on the list, considering all these accomplishments, but our greatest dismay came when we gathered that you had declined the offer for reappointment by Mr. President for some personal reasons, when he sent to you.

“Honestly, we felt really disappointed that you would take such a decision without reflecting on the larger impact it would bear on the Idoma nation, Benue state and Nigeria at large.

“We are sure that Mr. President himself would have felt slighted that you rejected his offer.

“There has been strong indication that your denial gives credence to the stories going round in the social media and official circles that the so called ‘cartel in the villa’ actually interfered with the list of Mr. President and even the Vice President by replacing some names with their preferred candidates.”

Dr. Jacob further added that “There are also stories very difficult to confirm that large sums of monies were spent by many aspirants to secure these nominations. These allegations are difficult to prove, but nonetheless extremely disturbing, for a regime that set out to eliminate corruption from public life.

“The question to ask is, how can Mr. President’s appointees engage in such brazen criminality and how do they get away with these?” “If this is so, then Nigerians have real course to worry, since neither the nation nor the Mr. President himself nor indeed any Nigerian is safe from the manipulations of these cabals.”