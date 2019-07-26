BUSINESS
KEDCO To End Estimated Billing
The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has said in line with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (NERC) policy of metering with a view to closing the metering gap in the country within three years and ending estimated billing, it has resolved to eliminate estimated billing.
This is even as KEDCO management has assured that all arrangements and modalities in that regard have been kick started.
In a statement signed by its head, Corporate Communications, Ibrahim Sani Shawai, the company stated that the management of KEDCO following several meetings are done with NERC and have selected meter vendors, while schedules for the roll out of meters have been issued and will soon commence the mega meter roll out in all KEDCO franchise areas.
“We are now working towards introducing the meter vendors to the general public and clearly intimating the public the demarcation given to them before we start the metering. The only thing delaying the roll out for now is the final signing of meter agreement between KEDCO and Meter Assets Provider (MAP) which will happen anytime soon,” he said.
Shawai said: “The metering scheme will be in phases and the first phase is already within launch any moment from now. Then the next phase will begin after the conclusion of the first and such will continue until every household within KEDCO franchise areas is reached.’’
KEDCO MD/ CEO, Dr. Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna said: “ As far as we are concerned, the end of estimated billing has come. We are law abiding as an organization and we will continue to obey laid down regulations as well as the demands of our numerous customers. NERC says meter your customers and the customers say we don’t want estimated billing and KEDCO is saying we will serve both interests for the good of all stakeholders and the improvement in service delivery as far as the power sector is concerned.’’
