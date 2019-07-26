NEWS
Kogi, Bayelsa: INEC Closes Application For Observers August 30
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed August 30, 2019 as the last date for the submission of Applications by Observer Groups wishing to participate in the November 16, 2019 in Bayelsa and Kogi States Governorship elections.
Earlier in a public document signed by the Commission and also advertised on the Commission’s website, INEC has invited registered Civil Society Organizations, Non-Governmental Organizations and other interested stakeholders whose activities ‘’are focused on Democracy, Governance and Elections and who wish to observe the Bayelsa and Kogi States Governorship Elections’’ to visit INEC website (www.inecnigeria.org) for application forms.
‘’Interested Observer Groups are required to download and complete the application form(s) EC14A (I) indicating the preferred state for observation and submit it along with other necessary documents to Election and Party Monitoring Department, INEC Headquarters, Maiatama, Abuja (including evidence of past election observation.
‘’List of successful observer groups for the two elections will be subsequently published in the National dailies and on the Commission’s website’’, the document added.
Organizations wishing to apply were however advised to be truthful in their submissions as ‘’any falsification of documents in the submission will lead to automatic disqualification and possible prosecution’’.
MOST READ
Wase: North-Central Far Behind In Infrastructural Devt, Appointments
PMB Receives Liberia’s Highest National Honour
Ned Nwoko, Ateke Tom, Others For Peace Achievers Awards
Syria War: ‘World Shrugs’ As 103 Civilians Killed In 10 Days
I Didn’t Turn-down Ministerial Appointment – Ogbeh
Police Arrest 5 Suspects Over Ikere Killing
Princewill To PMB: Return Former Ministers To Previous Ministries
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Gbajabiamila Unveils 109 Committees As House Goes On Recess
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
FAAC Shares N762.597bn For June To 3 Tiers Of Govt
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Biggest Givers: Nigeria’s Leading Philanthropists
- COLUMNS15 hours ago
Understanding The Islamic Movement
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Ministerial Screening: Controversy Trails Senate ‘Bow And Go’ Privilege
- EDITORIAL16 hours ago
Still On The Shiites’ Protest
- NEWS16 hours ago
NAF Rewards Airman Who Returned €37,000 With Double Promotion
- NEWS12 hours ago
Ministerial Screening: APC, Peterside Laud Senate For Clearing Amaechi