Kogi, Bayelsa: INEC Closes Application For Observers August 30

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed August 30, 2019 as the last date for the submission of Applications by Observer Groups wishing to participate in the November 16, 2019 in Bayelsa and Kogi States Governorship elections.

Earlier in a public document signed by the Commission and also advertised on the Commission’s website, INEC has invited registered Civil Society Organizations, Non-Governmental Organizations and other interested stakeholders whose activities ‘’are focused on Democracy, Governance and Elections and who wish to observe the Bayelsa and Kogi States Governorship Elections’’ to visit INEC website (www.inecnigeria.org) for application forms.

‘’Interested Observer Groups are required to download and complete the application form(s) EC14A (I) indicating the preferred state for observation and submit it along with other necessary documents to Election and Party Monitoring Department, INEC Headquarters, Maiatama, Abuja (including evidence of past election observation.

‘’List of successful observer groups for the two elections will be subsequently published in the National dailies and on the Commission’s website’’, the document added.

Organizations wishing to apply were however advised to be truthful in their submissions as ‘’any falsification of documents in the submission will lead to automatic disqualification and possible prosecution’’.