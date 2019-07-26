Lawan Swears-in Sen Benjamin Uwajumogu

The president of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan has sworn in Sen Benjamin Uwajumogu (APC Imo North) after months of judicial battle.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Thursday issued at about 4p.m. at INEC Headquarters in Abuja.

But speaking shortly after he was sworn in at the Red Chamber, Uwajumogu commended his constituents, the judiciary, president Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President Ahmed Lawan and his party for standing by the truth.

He pledged to rededicate himself to serving Imo North better than he did in the 8th senate.

The Lawmaker also commended the people of his constituency for not taking laws into their hands during their trying times.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, of a Federal High Court, Abuja had in July ordered INEC to immediately issue a Certificate of Return to the Uwajumogu.

Uwajumogu had approached the court seeking for an order to compel INEC to issue him the certificate after the failure of the electoral body to declare him winner of the senatorial election over an allegation of irregularities.

The commission stressed the need to ensure fairness by investigating the alleged irregularities in the election before issuing the Certificate of Return.

Meanwhile, the Senate after screening two nominees, Abubakar Malami (Kebbi) and Hadi Sirika (Katsina) have proceeded on a break to resume by 4pm.