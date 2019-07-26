LEADERSHIP ICT Editor, Akwaja, Wins Big At Africa Digital Awards

LEADERSHIP Newspaper’s business editor, southern operation, Mr. Chima Akwaja, yesterday won the Most Outstanding information and communications technology, ICT Editor of the Year Award (Print) at the African Digital Awards (ADA) held in Lagos.

Chima Akwaja, who doubles as the technology editor for LEADERSHIP, was last week Friday also voted Nigeria’s Best ICT Journalist of the Year at the Titans of Tech Awards 2019, held at Oriental Hotels, Lagos.

The African Digital Awards (ADA) held alongside The Impact CEO Forum was organised by ICT Watch Magazine. Other award recipient were Ondo state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, ICT Infrastructure Governor of the Year; Prof Umar Danbatta, EVC/CEO of Nigerian Communications Commission, Telecom Personality of the Year as well as director-general of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) who won the IT Personality of the Year.

Since joining LEADERSHIP in 2011, Chima Akwaja has elevated the profile of ICT reportage to the zenith by breaking major national and internationals stories with well researched investigative stories.

He is also the 2nd prize recipient of the 2006 Media Awards of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)/African Information Society Initiative (AISI)/International Institute for Communications Development (IICD) as well as the Information Technology Champions Award (2009) by the Information Technology (Industry) Association of Nigeria (ITAN).

With vast experience covering the ICT industry, business and economy, brand communications, and FinTech markets over the years, he has as well attended several ICT business conference in Nigeria, Africa, Europe and Asia.

He holds Master of Arts (MA) and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degrees in Mass Communication from University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) and Imo State University, Owerri (IMSU) respectively and has attended trainings at Pan Atlantic University, PwC Nigeria, Google Nigeria, International Institute of Journalism (IIJ), Ghana, amongst several others.

Before joining LEADERSHIP, he worked briefly as the Deputy Editor of IT & Telecom Digest Magazine and was the ICT editor of the Financial Standard Newspaper.

Speaking on the two awards won within the space of one week, Chima Akwaja said it “I dedicate this awards to our Chairman, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, the Management and Staff of LEADERSHIP and my family. Our chairman has always challenged us to be the best in our fields. I believe this is a reward for hardwork. It will also propel me to continue to give my best.”