Ministerial Screening: APC, Peterside Laud Senate For Clearing Amaechi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State and the director general of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has lauded the Senate for screening and clearing former minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

Amaechi, who is immediate-past Rivers State governor, was among the 43 ministerial nominees submitted to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The APC, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday by its publicity secretary, Senibo Chris Finebone, said the party was not surprised that the former minister is returning to the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The statement reads in part: “As a party, the APC in Rivers State is elated that Rt. Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has been graciously nominated by Mr. President and cleared by the Nigerian Senate to serve as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the second term cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Quite honestly, not many of us are surprised that the former minister is returning and the reason is simple. Amaechi breathed vigour, innovation and focus into the development of transportation infrastructure of this country in the past four years under President Buhari so much that he became the poster boy, the very face of the administration in the eyes of Nigerians and the world.

“Our fervent belief and prayer therefore is that he returns to the Ministry of Transportation to complete the arduous task of modernising and lifting the nation’s transportation sector to the next level. We believe and trust that Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi will deliver, once again.”

In a related development, director general of NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has said that the screening of Amaechi is in recognition of his hard work, commitment, and doggedness to the success of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Peterside said the former minister has proved his mettle as an administrator of men, materials, and resources during his tenure as transport minister, adding that his re-nomination by the president is a vote of confidence and honour.

He specifically mentioned the former minister’s achievements in the railway, maritime reforms and port sectors of the economy.

The NIMASA boss said: “Under Amaechi’s watch, Nigeria witnessed tremendous leaps in the reforms carried out in NIMASA, NPA, other maritime agencies and railway sectors, which have produced outstanding results to the benefit of Nigerians.

“He is a reform-minded and visionary leader who approaches his work with the highest degree of passion and commitment.

“Rt Hon Amaechi will always bring his wealth of experience to bear and create indelible marks in every national assignment as he has done in all the offices he has held.”

Peterside stated further that the Senate in screening the former minister without much ado deepened the National Assembly’s nod for performing public servants.

He said: “I must commend the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan and his distinguished colleagues for their maturity, composure, and diligence in seeing to the successful screening of Amaechi.

“The Senate has once again risen to the hopes and aspirations of Nigerians, who desire performance in office and Rt Hon Chibuike Amaechi typifies performance and resourcefulness in office.”

Peterside was full of respect and commendation to President Buhari for nominating Amaechi again for a ministerial position, pointing out that the nation’s number one citizen has honoured Rivers people and indeed, the Niger Delta.