Much Ado About Oyo Gov’s N48bn Public Asset Declaration

Recently, the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, caused a stir when he declared he was worth over N48 billion both in cash and assets.

The governor, who visited the Oyo state office of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) in Ibadan to receive a copy of the asset declaration form, said that his decision to make his assets declaration public was in fulfillment of a personal promise he made during the electioneering campaigns.

The declaration has set the media space on fire. I was happy and excited when I read about the declaration. These are the kind of people we need in government. Every young person should strive to be like Makinde. Make money in business and not looking to join politics to make money.

We should also discard the notion that every rich person is corrupt or being rich is ‘haram’. A Makinde has no need to dip his hands in the public treasury or stuff dollars in his Agbada. He is very comfortable and his generations unborn will be comfortable. I strongly believe he will manage the state like one of his companies. Some people see public office as an opportunity to amass wealth. I don’t think this will be the case here.

Governors need to put on their thinking cap and start seeing themselves as CEOs of their states. Profitability of their states should be their focus. I wish the N48 billion governor the best of luck.