N16 Billion Not Missing In My Office – HoS

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita has debunked media report suggesting that about N16b earmarked for the Group Life Insurance Scheme is missing from her office.

Oyo-Ita who was responding to questions from the press, during the meeting of stakeholders on the Review of the 2008 edition of the Public Service Rules in Abuja also queried that her office has never received any fund meant for the scheme neither is it aware of any missing funds.

The head of service who said the news peddlers do not have the idea of how the group life scheme works, when explaining that all the funds meant for the scheme are domiciled at the Accountant General of the Federation’s Office, also stressed that the only thing her office does in the process is to compile the names of beneficiaries and approved underwriters.

“The issue of Sixteen Billion Naira gone missing in the office of the head of service is strange to me and to many others who understands how the group life scheme works. At no time is any amount of money, not even a kobo was given to the office of the head of service to pay for group life. It is the underwriters who through the brokers pay group life to the beneficiaries of the next –of –kin of any public servant that has lost his life during the cause of his/her being a public servant”.

“The funds for that programme are always domiciled at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF). The only thing the office of the head of service does is to compile the names of all the parastatals, ministries, departments and agencies that are to be under the group life policy. When we do that, we now write to the AGF and give the list of underwriters that are being approved and regulated by National Insurance Commission, it is the AGF office that makes direct payment to these underwriters”, she said.

While revealing that the on-going Public Service Review is the most inclusive one since the inception of the review process, she said the recent review was long overdue as the last time the process was held was 12 years ago instead of the usual 5 years interval stipulated for the review.