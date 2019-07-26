NAF Rewards Airman Who returned €37,000 With Double Promotion

The Nigerian Air Force has elevated an Aircraft man, Bashir Umar, who returned the sum of €37,000 found in a parcel at the Hajj Camp Market in Kano State to the owner.

The airman was given a double promotion to the rank of a corporal, a feat that would have taking him ten years to achieve.

Umar, who is a member of the NAF Mobile Air Defence Team deployed for airport security duties, found the parcel on Tuesday 7 July 2019 during a routine patrol with some of his colleagues.

The Aircraftman, however, returned the money, which was said to belong to one Alhaji Ahmad, after calling a phone number he found on the parcel.

Speaking at a special event organized to honour the airman at the Air Force Headquarters, in Abuja, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar said Umar displayed an uncommon act of integrity by returning the money to the owner.

He noted that the personnel also displayed the core values which the Air Force is known for.

“In this vein, a key driver of my vision which is to “Promote and inculcate the core values of integrity, excellence and service delivery”, I am proud to say that we have found in ACM Bashir the rare qualities we stand for in the Nigerian Air Force. The special promotion of ACM Bashir to the rank of Corporal today, apart from serving as a reward for good conduct is also to serve as motivation to other airmen/airwomen to aspire for such elevation,” he said

The Air Marshal Abubakar added that the airman is the only non-commissioned officer in the history of Air Force to have an aircraft detailed to convey him and his parents to Abuja.

Air Chief who showered encomium on the parents of the ACM for giving him the values that have earned him the accolade said “ACM Bashir has earned the rank of Corporal by good conduct and as part of our desire to reward uncommon good deeds and excellence, “we have chosen to have him decorated in front of his friends, peers and family,”

Earlier in his remarks the Chief of Administration said the act of the aircraft man has displayed the high level of patriotism, honesty and integrity values of the service.