NEWS
NAPTIP Alerts On New Emerging Tricks In Human Trafficking
The director general, (DG) of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Dame Julie Okah, has alarmed the nation over the new emerging tricks and trends in human trafficking which should be urgently addressed in order to protect lives of Nigerians.
Julie Okah gave this warning yesterday during a media briefing marking the World Day Against Human Trafficking Annual Event, themed; “Human Trafficking: Call your Government to action” in Abuja.
She said that the criminal gangs have devised means of achieving their dastardly acts, some of the tricks involves rolling out advertorials calling for the recruitment of youths Nigerians as drivers, nurses, maids and professionals fake offer of scholarship, non-existing football clubs in some of the notorious middle East countries.
“In order to nip this situation in the bud, NAPTIP has commenced with various with various regulatory bodies such as International air transportation association, (IATA), National association of Nigerian travel agencies (NANTA), and also the Nigeria medical association (NMA) with view to enhancing their collaboration with the agency to ensure that their members do not aid or abet human trafficking.
“We also similar plans to engage with office officials of the embassies concerned why serious efforts are being made to review legal provisions on labour recruitment which is presently domiciled with the federal of labour and empowerment and any door that open for the indiscriminate recruitment of our citizens even in the face of terrible dangers in the destination countries, is repugnant and inconsistent with good conscience and such should be reviewed.
“There is also the need for goverment to make human trafficking a priority which involves putting in more responses, resources, implementations legislations, advocacy as well as amendable fiscal appropriation to issues of human trafficking.”
The DG also launded the PMB administration for working tirelessly in support of the agency.
