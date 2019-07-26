NEWS
Ned Nwoko, Ateke Tom, Others For Peace Achievers Awards
All is now set for the prestigious Peace Achievers Awards which would be honouring great peace agents, who have done commendably well in peace building and social justice.
This was made known to newsmen yesterday at a press conference held in Abuja by the organisers of the award.
According to Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, chairman planning committee, he said the award will be recognising and honouring those who have contributed immensely to nation building, through peace related programmes and advocacy.
According to him, the 8th edition of Peace Achievers International Conference and Awards will hold in Abuja Nigeria, on the 21st of September at Transcorp Hilton.
Amongst these outstanding elites are Abdullahi Bashir Haske, Dr. Takon Samuel Ojong, Hon Dr Prince Ned Nwoko, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Hon Charity Vedelago and other prominent figures in Nigeria, Africa and across the globe.
Others receiving the award are Sen Dino Melaye, Anastancia Ndhlowu, Dr. Frank Buyanga Sadiqi, Dr. Smelly Dube, Prince Dr. Onyeka Eze, Hon Hgumah Victor Ihochi, King Ateke Michael Tom, Charles of play network, Hon Kingsley Chima Uju, Chief Johnbosco Onunkwu, His Excellency, Amb. Dr. Edd Branson, Mr Matthew Obono, Hon Shina Peller, Mr Uche Igbokwe, Isabelle Ayuk, Mr Abisoye Ayoyinka Fagade, Oba Saheed Elegushi, Chief Isaac David Balami, Mr. Uche Igbokwe, Brymo and Mr Alex Nwankwo
The Peace Achievers International Awards, is one amongst the few peace awards, that is celebrated with a loud reception of prominent figures from across the world to guest the prestigious award celebration.
