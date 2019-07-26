EDUCATION
NGO Tasks PMB On Loan For Tertiary Education
President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to include tertiary education loan in the education policy in order to provide opportunities for the teaming youths from poor families in the country to also access tertiary education.
The call was made by a non-governmental organisation under the name, Good Leadership Support Initiative [GLSO] at a press conference in Abuja yesterday.
The chief executive officer of the group, Bridget Torbua in her address commended the president for encouraging governors of the 36 states of the federation to effectively implement the compulsory and free Universal Basic Education for primary and secondary schools.
Torbua said there’s an urgent need for the federal government to provide opportunity for the less privilege to also acquire quality education, adding that getting these youths education would help to curb the prevalent surge of anti-social behaviours such as kidnapping, human trafficking, drug abuse, banditry, corruption etc.
“Their tertiary education would address inequality in the society, break the circle of poverty in families and would also create employment and job opportunities.”
She further said, “Tertiary education loan can be achieved in two ways; either by mean-tested or universal. Mean-tested loan is a situation whereby loan given to very poor, while universal loan is given to everyone who needs it, whether poor or rich.”
MOST READ
PMB Receives Liberia’s Highest National Honour
Ned Nwoko, Ateke Tom, Others For Peace Achievers Awards
Syria War: ‘World Shrugs’ As 103 Civilians Killed In 10 Days
I Didn’t Turn-down Ministerial Appointment – Ogbeh
Police Arrest 5 Suspects Over Ikere Killing
Princewill To PMB: Return Former Ministers To Previous Ministries
UK Flights Back To Normal After Air Traffic Control Problems
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Gbajabiamila Unveils 109 Committees As House Goes On Recess
-
BUSINESS15 hours ago
FAAC Shares N762.597bn For June To 3 Tiers Of Govt
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Biggest Givers: Nigeria’s Leading Philanthropists
-
COLUMNS14 hours ago
Understanding The Islamic Movement
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Ministerial Screening: Controversy Trails Senate ‘Bow And Go’ Privilege
-
EDITORIAL15 hours ago
Still On The Shiites’ Protest
-
NEWS15 hours ago
NAF Rewards Airman Who Returned €37,000 With Double Promotion
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Ministerial Screening: APC, Peterside Laud Senate For Clearing Amaechi