Nigerian Scientists Showcase Research Breakthroughs In Dakar

Scientists from Nigeria were among 300 health scientists from Africa and other parts of the world that converged at a landmark scientific gathering between July 15 and 17 in Dakar, Senegal to showcase ground-breaking research aimed at reducing Africa’s disease burden and creating healthier communities.

The DELTAS Africa Scientific Conference, themed, ‘A critical mass: developing world class research leaders’ was the first in Francophone Africa, demonstrating The African Academy of Science’s commitment to break language and geographical barriers and help foster intra-African collaboration.

Scientific breakthroughs discussed at the meeting included progress being made on research towards an HIV cure and early detection tools for cancer and malaria. It was organised through a partnership between the Senegal based DELTAS Africa network and related Francophone-based programmes including The Malaria Research Capacity Development (MARCAD).

DELTAS Africa Programme Manager Alphonsus Neba said “The conference represents a unique opportunity to demonstrate the value of investing in science and in training a critical mass of scientific leaders in Africa. DELTAS Africa is creating professional cutting-edge research environments that will be sustained long after the programme has ended and provide conducive environments to do great science,” he adds.

Among scientists from Nigeria who were profiled at the meeting was Funsho Ogunshola, a PhD Fellow working on research towards developing a HIV vaccine. Notable attendees were the Father of Africa Genomics, Charles Rotimi from the National Institute of Health and the 2008 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, Marty Chalfie.

The meeting also provided a platform for over 200 DELTAS Africa funded fellows and researchers – specifically Masters, PhD and Post-doctoral trainees from its 11 programmes spanning Kenya, Mali, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, South Africa, Uganda, and Zimbabwe – to showcase scientific outcomes and likely impact of their health research.

Scientific breakthroughs discussed at the meeting include progress being made on research towards an HIV cure in South Africa, and efforts towards the development of a low-cost HIV drug resistance assay (70 per cent lower cost – from $100-$200 to $40-$70), that could substantially reduce the cost of HIV drug resistance surveillance in Africa.

DELTAS Africa’s goal is to produce a critical mass of new cadre health researchers and scientists who will be at the forefront of cutting-edge research, influencing local health policy and driving a locally relevant health research agenda for Africa. The conference will mark a major milestone in the run-up to this critical objective.

Among the programme’s achievements to date include: close to 1,500 masters, PhD and postdoctoral trainees, half of whom are women, have been recruited in the four years of the programme and have collectively published 493 papers in high impact journals.

With close to 348 PhD and postdoctoral Fellows registered in institutions outside their home countries, the programme is also promoting intra-Africa collaboration, which is important to mobilise political support for research, to pool scant resources and maximise impact for shared challenges.

Its 12 programmes have collectively attracted additional 298 grants worth over $227 million and received 153 prizes and awards worth $9.3 million in recognition of their scientific excellence.

The Developing Excellence in Leadership, Training and Science (DELTAS) Africa is a $100 million programme supporting the Africa-led development of world-class researchers and scientific leaders in Africa.